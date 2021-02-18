Pacific Islanders look to local economies to drive post-pandemic recovery

A tourist craft market in Port Vila, capital of Vanuatu, before the pandemic. The price for Pacific nations that maintain strict border closures to protect their small, highly vulnerable populations is the decimation of the tourism industry. Credit: Catherine Wilson / IPS

CANBERRA, Australia, Feb.18 (IPS) – While Pacific island countries have so far been spared a catastrophic spread of COVID-19, their economies have been devastated by the effects of border closures, internal lockdowns and the disappearance of international tourism and commerce. With the global pandemic far from over, Pacific Islanders are looking to their local and regional economies to boost resilience and recovery.

In Fiji, the pandemic has led to one in three people lose their job. In Vanuatu, in the southwest Pacific, the combined economic losses COVID-19 and Tropical Cyclone Harold, which hit the Melanesian nation in April last year, are expected to reach 68.7% of gross domestic product (GDP). In the meantime, extreme poverty in the region could reach 40 percent, predicts the Australian National University’s Center for Development Policy.

“The development and support of existing and new domestic industries and the private sector are essential to help affected families weather the economic downturn and maintain their incomes,” Mia Rimon, regional director for Melanesia at the regional development organization , Pacific Community, in Vanuatu told IPS.

The Pacific Island region, with a total of 27,215 reported cases of coronavirus, as of February 18, represents a fraction of the more than 100 million cases in the world. However, the price for countries in the region of maintaining strict border closures to protect their small, highly vulnerable populations is the decimation of the tourism industry. The sector is of paramount importance for island countries, such as Vanuatu, where it accounts for 46% of GDP, and in Fiji 39% of GDP. Between April and September of last year, the pandemic caused a tourist arrivals in the Pacific Islands to drop from 99 to 100 percent.

Trade in the region has also been affected. During the first half of 2020, Tonga’s exports fell by 28.3 percent and Tuvalu by 71 percent.

Governments in the Pacific Islands have therefore seen their revenues decline. Most governments have introduced stimulus packages to support households and businesses in the worst of the crisis, but in the current economic climate, these costs will be unsustainable over a long or indefinite period.

With the prospect of a ‘travel bubble’ between Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific island countries unlikely to happen soon, the region will struggle to grow 1.3% this year. predicts the Asian Development Bank. But output levels in highly exposed Pacific island countries, recovery is unlikely to reach pre-pandemic levels before 2022 or beyond, reports the World Bank.

Pacific leaders are now looking to the region’s economic potential. At a virtual meeting in August of last year, Conclusion of the Economic Ministers of the Pacific Islands Forum that the crisis provided “the opportunity to assert a regional economy that supports Pacific priorities and to consider the investments, policies and partnerships necessary to ensure the region’s economic resilience and the well-being of its people today. ‘hui and in the future’.

Dr Neelesh Gounder from the School of Accountancy, Finance and Economics at the University of the South Pacific in Fiji, told IPS that the private sector will be important for the recovery, but added that “governments will need to support the private sector with policies and incentives. it will reduce the cost of doing business and provide incentives for expansion and growth. “

Some local entrepreneurs are already maneuvering to acquire new skills and adapt their businesses to a local rather than an international market.

South Pacific Mozuku workers cleaning seaweed in Nuku’alofa, Tonga. Photo credit: South Pacific Mozuk.

In the Polynesian kingdom of Tonga, a local company, South Pacific Mozuku (SPM), specializing in a luxury line of cosmetics and skin care products incorporating an algae, known as ‘Mozuku’, which grows in the waters around Tonga. It was a perfect fit for the international tourist market. Before the pandemic, Tonga received up to 5,000 cruise ship visitors a day. The company also exported raw seaweed to international buyers, mainly in Japan. But then the pandemic struck, tourist visitors evaporated, and the export market declined.

“We lost 60% of our orders during the lockdown in March and April 2020,” Managing Director Masa Kawaguchi told IPS. After some strategic thinking, he is now pivoting the company to produce fresh food products, still using the “Mozuku” seaweed, which has nutritional and anti-oxidant properties, as an ingredient. They are now sold in local supermarkets and distributors.

It is a sector of natural strength and expertise in the region. “Almost all of the people in the Pacific are coastal dwellers and their life is linked to the sea. Important livelihood opportunities are based on the sea. Therefore, it is important to continue to improve skills to meet the ‘changing demands and resources,’ Avinash Singh, Pacific Community aquaculture manager, told IPS.

SPM, which employs 25 local Tongans, brings other benefits to local communities. Its partnership with the TYEE (Tonga Youth Employment Entrepreneurship) program has led local young people to get involved in raising public awareness of “ Mozuku ” seaweed as a health food and to organize tastings in stores and restaurants in the capital, Nuku’alofa. And “Mozuku” is now on the menu for patients, doctors and nurses at Vaiola Hospital, also located in the capital.

Further west in Vanuatu, young people, women and islanders with disabilities are mobilized in a new income-generating initiative, called the 300 Coconut Bag Project, in the main town of Port Vila.

“The impact of COVID-19 on the life of Ni-Vanuatu is really sad as people are made redundant from their jobs, young people who are recruited in tourism and other trades have to return home due to the hours openings limited because there are no more tourists there, ”Sethy Melenamu, project manager, told IPS.

The International Labor Organization (ILO) reports that “the pandemic is inflicting a triple shock on young people: destroying their jobs, disrupting education and training and placing major obstacles in the way of those seeking to enter the labor market”. These questions are important in the Pacific Islands, which are experiencing an explosion of young people. Currently, half of the region’s population of around 11.9 million is under the age of 23.

Making recycled and reusable coconut bags generates jobs and income for young people, women and people with disabilities affected by the pandemic in Port Vila, Vanuatu. Photo credit: 300 Coconut Bag Projec.

In Port Vila, around thirty young people are used to collect plastic waste, which is then made and sewn by local women and people with disabilities in large reusable carrying bags. Each bag, designed to hold six heavy coconuts, has a recycled plastic inner liner and an outer layer of aesthetically woven pandan leaves.

It is expected that after production, the bags, which are promoted as waterproof, reversible and fashionable, will go on sale in March in local fresh food markets, retail stores and online.

The project, which is supported by the Pacific Community in partnership with the Vanuatu Office for Maritime and Maritime Affairs, aims to survive the pandemic.

“The project is long term; there will be more prototypes of products to test and modify. In addition, beneficiaries will see it as an alternative source of income for the most vulnerable. I would like to make it a sustainable social enterprise in the future, ”said Melenamu.

The fashionable and sustainable coconut carrier bags will be sold in public places in Port Vila, such as fresh produce markets, Vanuatu. Credit: Catherine Wilson / IPS