Pacific Data Hub to make data accessible to everyone

December 01 (IPS) – Governments, agencies, donors and civil society in the Pacific now have a central source of reliable and up-to-date data to help them make decisions that affect Pacific Islanders.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) supported the Pacific Community (SPC) to create and launch the Pacific Data Center, which will fill the data gaps in the Pacific and provide decision makers with reliable and factual information.

New Zealand is currently the largest funder, investing $ 6.5 million over nearly four years in the SPC-led Pacific Statistics and Data project, a region-wide initiative from which the Pacific Data Hub has been created. At the start of the project, Australia also provided in-kind support.

“Many of the problems facing the Pacific are too important to be solved on our own. The Pacific Data Hub will allow a more concerted response to development issues, ”said Belinda Brown, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Consul General in New Caledonia.

“It provides a platform to share knowledge and create a continuous cycle of evidence, which will promote learning and better outcomes over time.”

The platform serves as a digital gateway to information from Pacific countries, development partners, universities and research organizations and the private sector, and will serve as a single and authoritative entry point for all data, information and publications. of the Pacific.

“Access to reliable data allows us to make evidence-informed decisions. The Pacific Data Hub will increase confidence in the decisions we make under the New Zealand aid program, and is especially important as we help countries fight COVID-19 and respond to its vast socio-economic impacts, ”Ms. Brown told me.

SPC Director General Dr Stuart Minchin said it was an exciting time for the Pacific as the Pacific Data Hub had taken almost two years to form.

“The Pacific Data Hub was created and developed entirely in the Pacific, by the Pacific, with the primary goal of improving the lives of the people of the Pacific. We are excited about the launch and what it will do for the Pacific in the future, ”he said.

Source: The Pacific Community (SPC)