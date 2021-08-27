Pacific community warns of threat to school retention following COVID-19

Many families in the Solomon Islands and the Pacific Island region are struggling to keep their children in school due to economic hardships related to COVID-19. Credit: Catherine Wilson / IPS

CANBERRA, Australia, Aug 27 (IPS) – Before the pandemic, many Pacific island countries struggled with low numbers of students completing secondary education. Today, experts in the region fear that closing schools to contain the spread of COVID-19 and the economic downturn will cause even more students to drop out of school prematurely.

This is an issue that has consequences for the future development of the region, given its large population of young people. The Pacific Islands are home to an estimated 11.9 million people, more than half of whom are under 23. And 90 percent of Pacific Islanders reside in the Melanesian countries of southwest Fiji, Papua New Guinea (PNG) and the Solomon Islands.

“There are many factors affecting school retention in the Pacific region, and education disruptions related to COVID-19 have added to the list. It is very possible that in cases where families are responsible for all or part of the costs of secondary education, some students will not be able to continue their studies for economic reasons ”, Michelle Belisle, Director of the Program of Assessment and Educational Quality (EQAP) at the regional development organization, Pacific Community, in Fiji, told IPS.

“Adolescence is an important time in the life of a young person and, unfortunately, experience has shown that students who leave school before the end of high school are not likely to return to school later in life. adult, if at all, ”she said. continued.

Many families, now on low income or affected by unemployment since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in early 2020, are struggling to afford transportation costs, fees and educational materials for their children to attend schools where they are open.

In the The Solomon Islands in the Southwest Pacific, a nation of about 721,000 people scattered over more than 900 islands, less than half of all children finish primary school. Josephine Teakeni, president of Vois Blong Mere, a civil society organization in the capital, Honiara, told IPS that: “Some families have had to delay the education of their children while they find ways to get support. money to pay school fees… to send their children back to school in 2022. Some families have taken the risk of taking out loans from formal and informal financial institutions to pay school fees or support generative initiatives income to pay tuition fees.

For years, many Pacific Island countries have strived to successfully promote universal education. But, while the net primary school enrollment rate is high across the region, the number of students starting school has not been matched by those who complete it. In the Cook Islands, 100 percent of young people aged 10 to 14 are in school, but this figure drops to 57 percent for those aged 15 to 19. Similarly, 93 percent of people aged 10 to 14 are educated in the The Solomon Islands, unlike 68 percent of the older age group.

Now, the closure of schools, under national lockdown restrictions, is exacerbating the loss of learning. UNICEF, which works with Pacific Island governments to retain students in education, advocates that with the COVID-19 pandemic now well into its second year, reopening safe schools has become a priority. urgent priority. School attendance is essential for the education of children and their prospects for life. ‘ He claims that expanding school closings in the Asia-Pacific region could result in losses of up to US $ 1.25 trillion in future productivity and lifelong income for the current generation.

As of August 12, a total of 93,346 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the Pacific Islands. The majority were in Fiji, where there were 38,812 cases and PNG with 17,806.

In both countries, educational institutions have closed for periods since the beginning of last year. In PNG, primary and secondary schools closed from March to May 2020, then again in March 2021, because the virus cases have increased rapidly. The restrictions were lifted in May, but the Pacific Community reports that many schools have chosen not to reopen due to lingering fears of infection. Meanwhile, the lockdown in Fiji, which began on April 20, is in its fourth month, and students are being encouraged to turn to online learning.

However, while about 50 percent of The Fijian people have access to the Internet, this figure drops to 11% in PNG. In the region’s most populous country with around 9 million people, a third of women and a quarter of men aged six and over had never been to school before the pandemic. Many students, especially in rural areas, have been faced with significant obstacles participate in courses offered by radio, television and the Internet.

“There are lessons on television and radio. Unfortunately, for most children these lessons are not accessible due to the radio stations in the provinces having poor signals and connections. Likewise with television. If the electricity is not supplied, the lessons on television are useless, ”Dr Kilala Devette-Chee, head of the universal basic education research program at the National Research Institute of China, told IPS. PNG. She added that the high rates of illiteracy in rural communities also reduce the ability of many parents to support their children in home learning.

A rapid assessment carried out by the PNG government last year found that less than half of students in more than 72 percent of schools nationwide had electricity at home. Only 22% of schools reported that most of their students had radios.

“The lack of accessible alternative learning pathways for students outside of formal secondary education completion leaves school leavers in many fields with no options to continue and complete their education,” Belisle said . The digital divide could increase inequalities in educational outcomes, with students in rural and remote areas being the most vulnerable.

As a development organization with the capacity to draw on expertise from across the region, the Pacific Community is playing a vital role during this crisis. It provides governments and educational institutions with research, data and information on how the pandemic is affecting educational practices and outcomes, supporting informed decisions and response plans at the national level.

Children are celebrating Youth Day this month, however, there are concerns that COVID-19 closures are impacting children’s education in the Pacific region. Credit: Pacific Community

Organizational collection and analysis of student learning, literacy and numeracy data evaluations and student performance against their program “is a priority to understand how the disruption of COVID-19 affects learners differently and to assess risk factors for different segments of the population,” Belisle explained.

“In a post-COVID-19 environment, understanding the challenges of adjusting teaching and supporting students in the face of classroom learning disruptions, and how to help students learn at home for extended periods of time , will be essential to maintain equitable access to quality education. for all students.

The work of the Pacific Community’s EQAP program, which receives significant funding from donors in Australia and New Zealand, also includes ensuring the quality and recognition of vocational training programs, which lead to micro -qualifications, in areas ranging from business management to sports professions. These initiatives aim to improve the skills of Pacific Islanders to adapt to the changing landscape of work opportunities and build their resilience in times of economic downturn.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram