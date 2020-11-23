World
Oxford’s Word of the Year 2020? Well it’s unprecedented – Times of India
Oxford Languages Annual Word of the Year is generally a tribute to the multifaceted creativity of English and the reality of constant linguistic change, highlighting zeitgeisty neologisms like “selfie”, “vape” and “unfriend”.
Of course, that’s not all lexicographic pleasure and frolic. 2017 saw the triumph of the “toxic”. Last year the winner was “the climate emergency”.
But then came 2020, and you know what.
This year, Oxford Languages, the publisher of Oxford English dictionary, forgot the selection of only one word in favor of highlighting the rapid and sudden linguistic effect of the coronavirus pandemic on English.
“What struck the team as being most distinctive in 2020 is the scale and scope of the change,” said Katherine Connor Martin, the company’s product manager, in an interview. “This event was experienced around the world and by its nature changed the way we express everything that happened this year.”
the Word of the year is based on evidence of use from OxfordThe continuously updated corpus of over 11 billion words, collected from news sources across the English-speaking world. The selection is said to “reflect the ethos, mood or concerns” of the previous year, while having “enduring potential as a term of cultural significance”.
The 2020 report highlights some zippy new coins, like ‘Blursday’ (which captures how the week blends together), ‘covidiots’ (you know who you are) and ‘doomscrolling’ (who, me?). More importantly, it underscores how the pandemic has totally dominated the public conversation and given us a new collective vocabulary almost overnight.
Take, for starters, “pandemic”: the use of the term has increased by more than 57,000% since last year. “Coronavirus” – a word invented in 1968, but until this year little used outside of medical contexts – also increased, breaking away from mundane topical words.
In January, it was neck and neck with the “indictment” and then on the rise due to the prosecution of President Donald Trump. But by April, “coronavirus” had become one of the most common names in English, even surpassing the pillars like “time.”
And that, says Martin, is very unusual, perhaps even unprecedented (another word, by the way, the use of which has skyrocketed, according to the report). Usually when a topical word “She says,” this is becoming more common compared to other topical words, but not compared to the words we all say in English all the time. ”
the Oxford The report also highlights words and phrases relating to social justice, including “Black Lives Matter”, “Juneteenth”, “Decolonize” and “Allyship”, some of which exploded from late May, amid the protests after the murder of George floyd in custody. But those increases, while notable, were far from close to those linked to the pandemic.
And the pandemic may in fact have reduced the frequency of other topical words. Last year, Oxford released a climate-related shortlist, topped with the “climate emergency”. But in March, as the pandemic took hold, the frequency of word The “climate” itself has plunged by almost 50%.
(Usage has since rebounded somewhat, and the report also noted the emergence of new climate-related terms, such as “anthropause,” proposed in a Nature journal article in June to describe the sudden and drastic reduction in human mobility, and its impact on the natural world.)
The pandemic has transformed once obscure public health terminology like “social distancing” or “flattening the curve” into family terms, and made words and phrases like “lockdown” and “stay home” common. More subtly, he also changed the way ho-hum words are used, such as “distant” and “remote”.
Previously, the most common co-locations (as lexicographers call words that most often appear together) of “remote” were “village”, “island” and “control”. This year, Martin said, they were “learning”, “working” and “working”.
the Oxford The report also highlights an increased use of “in person,” often in the form of backnames, as lexicographers refer to a new term to refer to an existing thing that distinguishes the original from a new variant. (For example: “landline” or “cloth diaper”.) In 2020, it became increasingly necessary to specify “in person” voting, learning, worship, etc.
Most years a lot of fun OxfordThe list of preselections comes from portmanteaux or mixed words, like “mansplain” or “broflake”. But this year, even the neologisms were a bit pessimistic. For each “covidiot” and “Blursday”, there was a “twindemic” (the competition of two epidemics) and an “infodemic” (an agonizing explosion of information related to the pandemic).
So… is it fair to say that in 2020 even the words were, well, pretty terrible?
Martin refused to be so negative. But she admitted a certain nostalgia for the days of playful currency, dare-put-it-in-the-dictionary as “lumbersexual”, of Oxfordthe 2015 shortlist.
She said she hoped 2021 would bring more “fun, positive words that don’t seem to carry the weight of the world on their shoulders.”
