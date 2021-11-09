Overvalued carbon tax

SYDNEY and KUALA LUMPUR, November 09 (IPS) – The fight against global warming requires cutting carbon emissions by almost half by 2030! For the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, emissions must fall by 45% below 2010 levels by 2030 to limit warming to 1.5 ° C, instead of the 2.7 ° C now expected.

Instead, countries are mainly under pressure to commit to “net zero” carbon emissions (carbon dioxide, CO2) by 2050 as part of this deal. Meanwhile, global carbon emissions – now already close to pre-pandemic levels – are increasing rapidly despite rising fossil fuel prices. Anis Chowdhury Emissions from burning coal and gas are already higher than in 2019. Global oil use is expected to increase as transportation recovers from pandemic restrictions. In short, carbon emissions are a long way from net zero by 2050.

False promise

At the annual climate meetings in Glasgow, carbon pricing is presented as the primary means of reducing emissions of CO2 and other greenhouse gases (GHGs). The President of the European Union urged: “Putting a price on carbon”, While Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau advocates a global minimum carbon tax.

Businesses are also rallying single CO2 pricing, claiming that it is “efficient and fair”. But there is little discussion of how the income thus collected should be distributed among countries, let alone support adaptation and mitigation efforts in poorer countries.

So-called carbon price penalizes CO2 emitters for economic losses due to global warming. The public bears the costs of global warming, for example, damage from rising sea levels, extreme weather events, changing rainfall, droughts or increased health care and other expenses.

But there is little effort or evidence of compensation for injured parties. Therefore, the poorest countries are understandably skeptical, especially since the rich countries have not kept their pledge of annual financial support of US $ 100 billion.

The CO2 price market solution is said to be “the most powerful toolIn the arsenal of climate policy. It claims to deter and therefore reduce GHG emissions, while encouraging investments to shift from burning fossil fuels to cleaner energy production technologies.

Jomo Kwame Sundaram No quick fixes The real impact of carbon pricing has, in fact, been marginal – reducing emissions by only less than 2% per year. These impacts remain low because “the issuers hardly pay”. Most are not discouraged and still depend on energy from the combustion of fossil fuels. In addition, many easily pass the burden of the carbon tax on to others whose spending is not sufficiently price sensitive.

Alone 22% of GHGs produced in the world are subject to carbon pricing, on average only 3 USD / tonne! Therefore, such tariff incentives alone cannot significantly discourage high GHG emissions, nor significantly accelerate the widespread use of low carbon technologies.

Powerful commercial interests in fossil fuels have ensured that carbon prices were not high enough to force users to switch energy sources. Thus, the existing CO2 pricing policies are “modest and less ambitious“than they could and should be. Meanwhile, several The factors undermined the ability of carbon taxation to accelerate “decarbonization”.

First, carbon taxes have never really provided much climate finance. Second, CO2 taxes mistakenly portray climate change as a “market failure”, not a fundamental systemic problem. Third, he seeks efficiency, not efficiency! Thus, it does not treat global warming as an urgent threat.

Fourth, market signals from carbon taxation seek to “optimize” the status quo, rather than transforming the systems responsible for global warming. Fifth, it offers a deceptively simplistic “one size fits all” solution, rather than a circumstantial political approach. Sixth, it ignores political realities, especially the differences in power and influence of key stakeholders.

Unfair to the poor

Even if it is phased in, the flat carbon tax will weigh more heavily on the poorest countries. Worse, carbon pricing is regressive, further hurting the poor. Thus, the burden of CO2 taxes is heavier for average consumers in poor countries than for poor consumers in “average” countries.

AGAIN investigation showed that a seemingly fair and uniform global carbon tax would weigh – as a percentage of GDP – on developing countries much more than on developed countries. Thus, although per capita emissions in the poorest countries are much lower than those in rich countries, a uniform CO2 tax weighs much more on developing countries.

In addition, a standard carbon tax puts more strain on low-income groups, raising not only the costs of energy directly, but also those of all goods and services requiring energy consumption. With this seemingly fair and unique tax, households and low-income countries pay relatively much more.

From an analytical point of view, such distributive effects can be avoided by differential pricing, for example by increasing prices to reflect the amount of energy used. In addition, compensatory mechanisms – such as grants or cash transfers to low-income groups – can be helpful.

But these are administratively difficult, especially for poor countries, with limited tax and social assistance systems. In addition, effectively targeting vulnerable populations is very problematic in practice.

Impossible mission?

Selective policies for investing and promoting technology are much more effective in encouraging clean energy and reducing GHG emissions. Huge investments in solar, hydro and wind power as well as in public transport are needed, usually involving high upfront costs and low returns. Therefore, public investment often has to lead.

But most developing countries lack the fiscal capacity for such public investment programs. Significant increases in compensatory finance, official development assistance and concessional loans are urgently needed, but have not been achieved despite much discussion.

Climate finance initiatives generally need to improve incentives for mitigation, while funding climate adaptation much more in developing countries. Potentially, a CO2 tax could generate many more resources to cover such international financing needs, but this requires appropriate redistributive measures that were never seriously negotiated.

Carbon taxes can help

Even without an ostensibly market-determined CO2 price, taxing GHG emissions would make renewables more competitive in terms of price. The UN has called for a “global green new deal” in response to the 2008-2009 global financial crisis. He noted a tax of 50 USD / tonne would make renewable energies more commercially competitive, in addition to mobilizing 500 billion USD per year for climate finance.

Mid-2021 International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff note proposed an international carbon price floor. This would “kick-start” emissions reductions by forcing G20 governments to apply minimum carbon prices. Involving the most emitting countries would be very consequential while circumventing the difficulties of collective action between the 195 UN member states.

The program could be pragmatically designed to be fairer, and for all types of GHGs, not just CO2 emissions. But even a global carbon price of US $ 75 / ton would only reduce enough emissions to keep global warming below 2 ° C – not the 1.5 ° C needed, the Paris Agreement goal!

