Overthrowing Trump, Biden Repeals Sanctions Against Human Rights Attorney

In JuneMr. Trump signed an executive order authorizing sanctions against any member of the International Criminal Court who investigated “allied personnel without the consent of that ally.” In 2019, the Trump administration revoked Ms. Bensouda’s travel visa to the United States.

Mr. Trump’s actions have been criticized by many governments, academics and human rights groups. Ms Bensouda herself has declared the Trump administration’s decision to impose sanctions normally reserved for “drug traffickers” and “notorious terrorists” on human rights advocates would reduce the United States’ position on the world stage and diminish the strength of its economic sanctions.

A coalition of more than eighty non-governmental organizations, activists and human rights experts signed a letter in February telling the Biden administration that there was “an immediate need” to lift M’s sanctions. Trump v Ms. Bensouda and Mr. Mochochoko, who froze all assets. they may have had in the United States.

In October, the Open Society Justice Initiative, a human rights organization, joined with four law professors to sue the US government in New York federal court over Mr. Trump’s executive order. , claiming it violated their rights to free speech under the First Amendment. .

James A. Goldston, the group’s executive director, said on Friday that Mr. Trump’s order “effectively prevented us, as well as other advocates and academics, from working with the court and carrying out advocacy on it. name relating to cases of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. “

“This order was a betrayal of America’s historic commitment to international justice,” he added.

Mr Blinken’s announcement on Friday seemed intended to avoid possible embarrassment on Monday, when the US government was due to provide its response to the lawsuit. Rather than championing an order that has sparked scathing reactions around the world, the government can now say the issue has become moot, lawyers have said. A separate legal action brought by the American Civil Liberties Union would likely also become moot.

Philippe Sands, a professor of law at University College London and an international lawyer with cases in The Hague, was among those who welcomed Mr Biden’s decision.