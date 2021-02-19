Overcoming the learning gap: Assessing what students missed during school closures for COVID-19

Distance education in Bangladesh. Credit: BRAC

DHAKA, Bangladesh, February 19 (IPS) – School closures and the varied impacts of distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic are a global challenge. Educators around the world struggle to meet contemporary educational standards in this environment. But this challenge is followed by another: how to assess the readiness of students to return to school when schools open. At BRAC, the international non-governmental organization that operates 25,000 schools in Bangladesh, serving 750,000 students, we have developed an approach that could be useful.

Schools in Bangladesh have been closed since March 2020, with distance education replacing. This poses a very practical problem. When they return, probably in the first quarter of 2021, they will have had a wide variety of educational experiences.

This variety of experiences will be evident globally, not only because the approaches to distance education are so varied, but because students have access to them. In many parts of the world, Internet access is limited; this is as true in the United States as in Bangladesh. Rural areas have less access than urban areas. Richer areas and wealthier families have more access than poorer ones. Smaller families have fewer family members to share the home computer than larger families.

There are also student and family specific differences; some students respond well to distance learning; Others don’t. Some have parents who are better able to help them than others. Some are in contexts more conducive to study than others. Some people deal with stress and uncertainty better than others. This is universal.

In Bangladesh, BRAC addressed these diverse circumstances by relying on television, radio and telephone to create new educational platforms and new programs to be used according to local conditions. These formats enhance both the potential and the reality of distance learning, but of course cannot completely erase the differences in student experience.

A multifunction phone brings distance learning home. Credit: BRAC

The challenge of preparing students in Bangladesh can be understood simply by considering the case of a new third student. If this student had struggled academically two years ago – in first year – and only received two months of schooling in second year (before schools closed in March), he or she could be in deep pain. prepared for the third year in 2021. Even though this student would be essentially still at the second year level, he will resume his studies in the third year, as the government of Bangladesh instituted automatic promotions for all students when schools reopen .

In contrast, a student who thrived in grade one and was well served by distance learning in grade two might be fully ready for grade three.

The challenge for schools and teachers is therefore to assess each student and create remedial opportunities, so that students are properly prepared for success. But it requires a new approach. Never before have schools welcomed students with so little understanding of what the students had learned the previous year.

When BRAC schools resume, we will not start with regular classes. Rather, we will assess the various skills of the students and provide remedial support as needed, so that in six months we will have everyone back to school.

In the assessment phase, we will have three groups and six sub-groups, in order to sufficiently meet the range of needs. The three groups – green, yellow and red – will designate students who are ready for the new year, those who did not have enough in the previous class, and those who are one year behind. Subgroups allow other variations.

Those who are ready for the new grade will proceed at the grade level, while those who are not will receive remedial support based on their group and subgroup. Members of the Green Group will also serve as mentors, providing peer support to those who are not yet so advanced.

In order to have fewer students in classrooms until the end of the pandemic, first graders will have their homework indoors, while second and third graders will have a mix of classes in indoor and outdoor. Fourth and fifth year students will have homework that will require them to pursue projects outside. A project to encourage creativity, curiosity and analysis could, for example, get them to study trees and prepare presentations about them.

This approach will best serve all students by ensuring that they start at a level appropriate to their readiness and by allowing those who need to catch up to do so as quickly as possible. The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged schools like never before, and the prolonged combination of uncertainty, fear and loss has challenged students like never before. Globally, we must ensure that this does not deprive students of the level of education they so deserve.

The author is Director of Education for BRAC, based in Bangladesh.

