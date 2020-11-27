Overcoming the digital divide and food insecurity: a complementary objective

Digital technologies are changing agricultural and food systems. It is important to bridge the digital divide in this sector so that family farmers in developing countries are not left behind as food security depends on it. Credit: FAO.

ROME, November 27 (IPS) – Overcoming the digital divide to address food insecurity through the use of artificial intelligence practices in agriculture is part of a growing debate that seeks to both safeguard natural resources and address the challenges generated by climate change and the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, multinational high-tech companies, such as IBM and Microsoft in the United States, international institutions, such as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and ethical and spiritual references , such as the Pontifical Academy for Life, have dedicated their efforts and are working towards this goal.

Artificial intelligence technologies can play an important role in transforming food systems by performing tasks that are otherwise carried out by people such as planting and harvesting. This can help increase productivity, improve working conditions and use natural resources more efficiently through better knowledge management and planning.

These technologies are beginning to be applied in the fields of agricultural robotics, soil and crop monitoring, and predictive analytics, to name a few.

In the context of climate change, population growth and the depletion of natural resources, this technological advance can also contribute to the preservation of soil and water, a fact that is becoming increasingly relevant in the attempt to achieve food security in a sustainable manner.

“I am confident that we will continue to transform our food systems to feed the world through digital agriculture,” FAO Director-General QU Dongyu said, while stressing that digital technologies “must be accessible to all”.

The ethical value of technological development has received strong attention from Pope Francis. In addition, Bishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, argued that “we must feed everyone, but not necessarily all must eat the same way”.

He added that the protection of biological diversity (human, plant and animal), “should occupy the center of our attention and should guide the whole process, from the ethical phase of conception to the way in which they are proposed and disseminated in different social fields. and cultural contexts. “

Mario Lubetkin. Credit: FAO

According to Microsoft President Brad Smith, “Technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning tools will be particularly useful as we strive to address issues of hunger and food insecurity, particularly in the world. a world that has to deal with climate change, as they can. anticipate problems and respond with essential resources that help prevent future famines and save lives.

In this regard, according to figures released by the FAO, there are currently 690 million hungry people, and by the end of 2020, due to the effects of COVID-19, this figure could increase by 130 millions.

IBM Vice President John Kelly recalled that “it is only if we put people, their interests and their values ​​at the center of our thinking about the future of technology that we can emerge stronger in the face of to global challenges such as the pandemic and food. Security. “

In February, the Pontifical Academy for Life, in collaboration with FAO, Microsoft, IBM and the Italian government, among others, launched a call to build an ethics of artificial intelligence based on principles such as transparency and inclusion.

The point of this is that these systems can be easily explained. They can take into account the human being, while offering the best possible conditions for expression and development in an impartial manner, thus avoiding that only a few benefit from them.

To achieve this, the current digital divide must be overcome. At present, 6 billion people do not have a broadband connection, 4 billion do not have access to the Internet, 2 billion do not have a mobile phone, and 400 million have no digital signal at all .

The use of artificial intelligence tools is part of the action promoted by a large group of countries for the establishment of an international platform for digital food and agriculture, a forum of multiple parties interested in identifying and defining the possible benefits and risks of digitizing the food and agricultural sector.

In January 2020, 71 agriculture ministers from different countries formally promoted this initiative, which encourages the combination of forums dedicated to agriculture with those focusing their attention on the digital economy. In turn, the initiative proposes to help governments develop voluntary practices and guidelines for the application of digital technologies to agriculture.

Along the same lines, FAO and Google recently launched a new big data tool for rural producers and others in the agricultural sector. It enables the transmission of images from a satellite in near real time, with analytical functionalities and on a planetary basis, to allow the detection, quantification and monitoring of changes and trends in the earth’s surface, thus simplifying the ‘access to relevant information for small producers.