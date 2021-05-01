Overcoming Myths and Fears of COVID in Malawi

When Eunice Marorongwe, a senior nurse at a rural Malawi hospital, received a child patient with a severe infection in her leg, she was shocked at how her parents could keep her at home for a month, without receiving any treatment to save his life.

“It was at lunchtime late last year when the 14-year-old came to the clinic with her right leg in terrible shape,” she says.

The leg couldn’t stretch and from foot to knee it was very bad. It had turned green and smelled very badly.

A tree branch pierced the girl’s right leg, but her parents stayed at home; not because they did not see the need to rush to the hospital for treatment, but because of fears and myths COVID-19[feminine.

Blessure purulente

«Au moment où ils l’ont amenée à l’hôpital, la jambe ne pouvait plus s’étirer et, du pied au genou, c’était très mauvais. Il était devenu vert et dégageait une très mauvaise odeur », explique Mme Marorongwe, qui travaille à l’hôpital du district de Mangochi, à environ 250 kilomètres au sud-est de la capitale du Malawi, Lilongwe.

La fille a été admise après que ses parents aient été convaincus que l’hôpital pouvait la soigner en toute sécurité.

«Je suis heureux que nous l’ayons aidée, mais je crains que davantage de personnes ne viennent à l’hôpital pour se faire soigner. La situation s’est aggravée avec le COVID-19 car certains ont peur d’être testés pour le COVID-19, tandis que d’autres sont mal informés sur le fait qu’ils contracteraient le COVID-19 et mourraient à l’hôpital », explique l’infirmière.

Accès limité aux services de santé dans les régions rurales du Malawi

© UNICEF A health worker checks a patient’s temperature at one of the screening sites set up in Mangochi with UN support.

Many people in rural Malawi do not have access to health services due to a lack of facilities.

In Mangochi, where Eunice Marorongwe is a nurse, some patients walk more than 10 kilometers to the nearest hospital. High transport costs for trips over an hour are also a big problem.

“My job is very difficult when patients arrive very late. For every 10 patients I assist, three are in very poor condition because they were slow to get to the hospital, ”explains Ms. Marorongwe.

Saving the lives of the rural poor during COVID-19

Last year, she took on greater responsibility for providing healthcare for COVID-19 patients at the hospital’s emergency treatment center, which was set up with support from the United Nations.

Similar centers have been established in several rural hospitals in Malawi’s 28 districts, bringing COVID-19-related health care closer to the rural populations who constitute 80% of the population.

Although Malawi has recorded some 34,000 cases of COVID-19 and around 1,150 deaths since the start of the pandemic, Ms Marorongwe believes many lives have been saved by emergency treatment centers, which the UN has also provided. essential supplies, including drugs and oxygen concentrators.

Some of the 32,000 people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Malawi have been treated at these centers.

Our emergency treatment center is a lifeline. I am happy to see the patients getting better and going home. It makes me feel good.

“Our emergency treatment center is a lifeline. I am happy to see the patients getting better and going home. It makes me feel good, ”she says.

To strengthen rural health facilities, the UN has also equipped 1,800 health workers with training on COVID-19 and personal protective equipment (PPE). It regularly reaches over 14 million people with messages promoting prevention and access to treatment for those who are not feeling well.

A volunteer network of more than 300 community organizations – as well as community radio stations, community leaders, a toll-free line and cell phone messages sent through a dedicated platform – are used to communicate with people in the regions. Malawi’s views on the dangers. of COVID-19 and the benefits of vaccination.

According to United Nations Resident Coordinator Maria Jose Torres, the top United Nations official in Malawi, without the support the situation could have been dire for disadvantaged groups.

Leave no one behind

“When it comes to access to health care, no one should be left behind,” says Torres. “Our interventions have enabled people with disabilities, young people, the elderly, the poor and children to access health care during the pandemic.

Mobile clinics and health monitoring assistants bring health services to those living in the most remote areas of the country ”.

Malawi’s Minister of Health Khumbize Chiponda said that with the support of the UN and its partners, “the Ministry of Health continues to send COVID-19 prevention and control messages to communities . Our laboratory testing and disease surveillance capacity has been increased to test more cases across the country.

© UNICEF / Thoko Chikondi A senior commander of the Malawi Defense Forces is vaccinated against COVID-19.

Beyond the health response, Malawi has also mitigated the socio-economic impact of the pandemic in rural areas.

With UN support, the country supported the learning of 2.6 million children through radio education programs when schools were closed; maintained essential food and nutrition services for 1.1 million children to prevent and treat malnutrition; provided cash transfers to over 450,000 extremely poor people and saved 720 girls from early marriage.

COVID-19 vaccines provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) – supported COVAX installation have also reached Malawi, a development that should ultimately make the work of Eunice Marorongwe a little easier.

Find up-to-date numbers here on the spread of the virus and the vaccination campaign in Malawi.