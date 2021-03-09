World
Over 700,000 Covid-19 deaths in Latin America: report – Times of India
MONTEVIDEO: More than 700,000 lives have been lost to Covid-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean since the start of the pandemic, according to an AFP count Monday evening from official sources.
The region, which includes 34 countries and territories in South and Central America and the Caribbean plus Mexico, has recorded 700,022 deaths – the second highest number of deaths from the virus after Europe.
Brazil and Mexico accounts for two-thirds of coronavirus deaths, which reached a grim figure of over 500,000 at the end of December and have steadily increased since, reaching 600,000 on February 2.
Brazil, the second-most affected country after the United States, has recorded more than 266,000 deaths out of 11 million reported infections.
Globally, nearly 117 million people have been reported infected with the coronavirus and nearly 2.26 million have died since the outbreak began in December 2019.
