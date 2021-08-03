Over 700 health workers and patients killed in attacks on facilities: WHO

the Healthcare Attack Monitoring System from 2018 to 2020, recorded data on attacks on health workers, patients, supplies, ambulances and facilities in 17 countries affected by emergencies and fragile environments.

During # COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE, more than ever, 👨‍⚕️👩‍⚕️ must be protected & respected, & hospitals & healthcare facilities & transport, incl. should not be used for military purposes – essential conditions for the continued provision of essential health services. 👉 https://t.co/Od1Z7BYhB3pic.twitter.com/ayufWQQaT5 – World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 3, 2021

Countries at risk

These included Ethiopia, Yemen, Syria, Mozambique, Nigeria, Occupied Palestinian Territory, Myanmar, Central African Republic and Somalia, among others. “We are deeply concerned that hundreds of health facilities have been destroyed or closed, health workers killed and injured, and millions of people deprived of the health care they deserve ”, Altaf Musani, Director of Health Emergencies, WHO, told reporters in Geneva.

The WHO initiative is based on three main pillars of work, which are the systematic collection of evidence of attacks, advocacy for an end to these attacks and the promotion of good practices to protect health care.

It provides a comprehensive overview of attacks on healthcare, the resources they have affected and their immediate impact on healthcare workers and patients.

Deadly results

Giving details of the findings, Mr Musani said that “one in six incidents resulted in the death of a patient or health worker in 2020 ”.

Health workers are the most affected resource, he added, accounting for “two-thirds of all attacks in 2018, 2019 and fifty percent of all incidents recorded in 2020”, rather than facilities or facilities. stationery.

The report warned that the impact of the attacks on healthcare goes far beyond putting healthcare providers at risk, especially in light of the COVID-19[female[feminine reply.

‘Training effect’

“Their impact is reflected in the mental health of health workers and their willingness to go to work., on the willingness of communities to seek health care and also drastically reduces resources to respond to health crises, among others.

“The ripple effect of a single incident is huge,” he said, and has “long-term consequences for the health system as a whole.”

Mr. Musani called on all parties to conflicts to ensure safe workspaces for the delivery of health services and “safe access to health care, free from violence, threats or fear.” “One attack is one attack too many,” he warned.

The WHO Attacks on Health Care (AHC) initiative was launched in December 2017, following a World Health Assembly resolution adopted in 2012, in which member states agreed to called on WHO to play a global leadership role in collecting and disseminating information on attacks on health care in complex humanitarian emergencies. .

The need for systematic data collection on attacks on healthcare was also supported by security Council resolution 2286 adopted in 2016.

The results are the first set of verified and reliable evidence, which can be used to generate analysis and reports to better understand attacks on healthcare.