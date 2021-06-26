Outrage against South Africa’s multiple husband proposal

A wedding cake with figures of a bride and three grooms

A South African government proposal to legalize polyandry – where a woman has more than one husband at the same time – has sparked protests from conservatives.

This does not surprise Professor Collis Macoko, a renowned scholar on the subject.

The objections relate to “control,” he told the BBC. “African societies are not ready for real equality. We don’t know what to do with women we can’t control.

South Africa has one of the most liberal constitutions in the world, supporting same-sex marriages for all and polygamy for men.

Businessman and TV personality Musa Mseleku – who has four wives – is among those who oppose polyandry.

“It will destroy African culture. What about the children of these people? How will they know their identity?” asks Mr Mseleku, who stars on a South African reality TV show about his polygamous family.

“The woman can no longer assume the role of the man. It’s unheard of. Will the woman now pay the lobola? [bride price] for the man. Will the man have to take his last name? “

Professor Machoko has researched polyandry in his country of birth, neighboring Zimbabwe. He spoke to 20 wives and 45 co-husbands who practiced it, even though such marriages are socially taboo and not legally recognized.

“Polyandry, because it is rejected by parts of society, has been forced underground. The secrecy is similar to that found among Freemasons,” he said.

“When confronted with someone they don’t trust or know, they even deny that such a marriage exists. This is all due to the fear of retaliation and persecution.

Reality TV personality and polygamist Musa Mseleku (C) considers polyandry “un-African”

The participants in Professor Macoko’s study all lived separately but were attached to the Polyandrous Union and were open to it among themselves.

“A woman had the idea of ​​wanting to be a polyandrous woman when she was in sixth grade [aged around 12 years] after learning how the queen bee in a hive harbors many bee co-husbands, “said the professor.

When she was an adult, she started having sex with several partners who all knew each other.

“Four of her nine current co-husbands were part of that first group of boyfriends.”

In polyandry, the woman often initiates relationships, and invites husbands to join her union. Some pay the dowry, others choose to contribute to its subsistence. She has the power to remove a co-husband if she thinks he is destabilizing her other relationships.

Professor Macoko said love was the main reason the men he interviewed said they agreed to be co-husbands. They didn’t want to risk losing their wife.

Some men also spoke about not satisfying their wives sexually, accepting a co-husband’s suggestion to avoid divorce or affairs.

Another reason was infertility – some men consented to the wife taking another husband so that she could have children. In this way, the men “saved face” in public and avoided being branded as “emasculated”.

The annoyed clerics

Professor Macoko said he was not aware of polyandrous marriages in South Africa. Nonetheless, women’s rights activists have called on the government to legalize these unions in the interests of equality and choice, as the law currently allows a man to take more than one wife.

"We cannot reject law reform because it challenges some patriarchal views in our society,"

Their proposal was included in a document – officially known as the Green Paper – that the government released for public comment as it embarked on the biggest overhaul of marriage laws since the end of the regime. the white minority in 1994.

“It is important to remember that this Green Paper is about defending human rights and we cannot lose sight of that,” said Charlene May, a lawyer at the Women’s Legal Center, a law firm that fights for the rights of women. women.

“We cannot reject law reform because it challenges some patriarchal views in our society.”

The document also proposes to legally recognize Muslim, Hindu, Jewish and Rastafarian marriages.

While this was widely welcomed by the communities concerned, the proposal to legalize polyandry was condemned by clerics who sit in parliament.

Opposition leader the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) Reverend Kenneth Meshoe said it would “destroy society”.

“There will come a time when one of the men will say, ‘You spend most of the time with this man and not with me’ – and there will be a conflict between the two men,” he added.

For his part, the leader of the Islamic party Al-Jamah, Ganief Hendricks, said: “You can imagine that at the birth of a child, it will take more DNA tests to find out who the father is.”

“The children of the family”

As for Mr. Mseleku, he urged South Africans not to push the principle of equality “too far”.

“Just because something is in the constitution doesn’t mean it’s going to be good for us.”

Polyandry critics say children in such setups would need DNA testing to determine who their father was

When asked why it should be different for women, given that he had four wives, he replied, “I was called a hypocrite because of my marriages, but I would rather talk now than silent.

“All I can say is it’s not African. We can’t change who we are.”

But Professor Macoko said polyandry was once practiced in Kenya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Nigeria, and is still practiced in Gabon, where the law allows it.

“With the arrival of Christianity and colonization, the role of women diminished. They were no longer equal. Marriage became one of the tools used to establish hierarchy.”

Prof Macoko said concerns about children born to polyandrous unions are rooted in patriarchy.

“The question of children is easy. Whatever children are born of this union, they are the children of the family.”