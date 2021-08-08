Outrage after 14-year-old Zimbabwean girl dies giving birth in religious shrine

The UN condemned the practice of child marriage

Zimbabwe police are investigating the death of a 14-year-old girl during childbirth, a case that has sparked outrage from citizens and rights activists.

Memory Machaya is said to have died last month in a religious shrine in the eastern region of Marange.

The case revealed the exploitation of minors, as she was allegedly forced to drop out of school to get married.

The United Nations has urged the government to recognize child marriage as a crime and to end the practice.

The organization said it “takes note with deep concern” and “strongly condemns” the information about the circumstances surrounding the death.

“The current trend of unresolved cases of violence against women and girls in Zimbabwe, including underage marriages, cannot continue with impunity,” the UN said in a statement on Saturday.

The young girl’s death on July 15 shed light on the practice of child marriage within the Apostolic Church in Zimbabwe, which often rejects drugs and hospital treatment.

Her family said the baby survived the birth and was doing well, local media report.

The circumstances leading up to the death and subsequent burial are being investigated by the country’s police and state gender commission.

An online petition calling for “justice for Memory Machaya” has so far received more than 57,000 signatures.

Zimbabwean feminist activist Everjoice Win said it was it is time for people to put pressure on those “who have the power to enforce the law or make new laws”.

Women and girls were “not seen as full human beings, with individual rights … to control their own bodies,” she wrote on Twitter.

By law, Zimbabwean girls are allowed to marry at the age of 18, while 16 is the age of sexual consent.

But some families believe that child marriage can bring financial benefits.

Many young brides hope that marriage will give them the opportunity to go to school. However, young girls usually end up getting pregnant soon after or are kept home to do household chores.