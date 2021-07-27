Outgoing Bosnian international monitor calls for new approach

SARAJEVO, Bosnia and Herzegovina (AP) – Western powers should take a new approach to promote reconciliation in a politically fragmented Bosnia to prevent nativist leaders from turning the Balkan country into a desert wasteland, top international official says of a 1995 peace accord.

Austrian diplomat Valentin Inzko, who is stepping down from his post as senior UN representative in Bosnia next week, said he believed that an attitude of non-intervention adopted by the international community a little more than a decade of promoting local self-government has failed to produce the desired unity in part because the Bosnian political leaders “are not sincere”.

“When they talk about European values, it is sometimes empty words. For example, in the area of ​​the rule of law. Nobody among politicians takes this issue of the rule of law seriously … Most politicians don’t want the rule of law, “Inzko said in an interview with The Associated Press on Monday.

“The new approach should be more prescriptive; it should be more robust and there has to be a sense of urgency, ”he added.

The Office of the High Representative, headed by Inzko since 2009, has been tasked with leading the implementation of the peace accord that ended the devastating 1992-95 inter-ethnic war in Bosnia. The Dayton Accord brokered by the United States established two separate governing entities in Bosnia – one led by the Bosnian Serbs and the other dominated by the country’s Bosniaks, who are mostly Muslims, and Croats. .

The two entities are linked by common institutions, and all measures taken at the national level must be achieved by consensus of the three ethnic groups. In the immediate post-war period, the international community kept Bosnia on the path of reform, pressuring its leaders to accept painful compromises in return for financial and other support.

Inzko’s predecessors used the broad powers the High Representative gave the peace agreement to impose laws or remove officials who undermined the fragile post-war ethnic balance, including judges, officials and MPs.

But in 2009, “the international community decided that the presence of the Office of the High Representative should be reduced, that there should be ‘less Dayton and more Brussels’,” said Inzko, using a common expression for politics. aimed at giving the Bosnian leadership greater ownership of the country’s future and a task of implementing clearly prescribed reforms to secure the nation’s eventual membership of the European Union.

Instead, the policy failed dramatically, the diplomat said. Throughout his stay in Bosnia, said Inzko, joint state institutions have come under “constant attack”.

“We’ve been trying this (for the) last 12 years, to have more local ownership… It wasn’t that glorious,” Inzko said, adding: “Actually, it was pretty bad what happened. , so I started to defend state institutions, like the state itself, like the state constitutional court and other state institutions.

Since 2015, the Bosnian Serbs have challenged the authority of the Bosnian Constitutional Court, but Inzko has rejected their repeated attempts to expel three foreign judges, elected by the European Court of Human Rights, who sit at its seat in under the peace agreement.

The Bosnian Serbs, in particular, have used the international retreat to question the country’s continued existence and stir up ethnic tensions by downplaying or denying the crimes committed by their ethnic relatives during the war. But political elites of all ethnicities have gladly taken control of all levers of government for the benefit of their loyal supporters.

“Half a million people have left (Bosnia) in the past 15 years, many of them are the brightest, and we don’t want this country to be an empty country where only politicians and retirees live. , retirees, “said Inzko. . “We cannot afford to do nothing.

At the end of his tenure, Inzko last week used the full authority of his office to ban genocide denial and glorification of war criminals in Bosnia. He imposed changes to the penal code that provide for prison terms of up to five years for those convicted of these crimes. It was the first time in 12 years that he had used the so-called “Bonn Powers” of the High Representative.

In response, the Bosnian Serbs pledged to block decision-making in the country’s institutions. Warning of the growing influence of China and Russia, who largely support the divisive Bosnian Serb leadership and want to see the Office of the High Representative abolished, Inzko said: “Time is running out.

“I would really like to ask the European Union to inject a sense of urgency into this problem because people cannot wait forever. The prospect (of EU membership) is too distant… The situation on the ground is not improving.

Inzko nevertheless expressed his confidence in his successor, German diplomat Christian Schmidt, and in Bosnia, where he said ordinary people “live together, they cooperate … It works”.

Schmidt was appointed next May as high representative by the ambassadors of the steering committee of the Peace Implementation Council, the international body guiding the peace process in Bosnia, and is expected to take office on August 1.