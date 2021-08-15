“Our hands and feet are tied”: Hong Kong opposition resigns en masse
HONG KONG – When pro-democracy politicians in Hong Kong won a resounding victory in the 2019 municipal elections, they inspired hopes for democratic change. Now fears of arrest have prompted most of them to resign, exposing the dramatic collapse of this dream.
The opposition had won nearly 90% of the 452 seats in Hong Kong’s district councils, straddling widespread anti-government sentiment it had turned into months of protests. Although the polls focused on the lowest rung of elected mandates, they were seen as an informal referendum that showed public support for the pro-democracy camp. The victory gave a searing defeat in Beijing and gave the opposition hope that even greater electoral successes were within reach.
But in less than two years, Beijing fought back, demolishing those gains as part of a broader security crackdown that dramatically increased the risk of political dissent.
More than half of the pro-democracy camp’s council members, more than 250 of them, have resigned in recent weeks to avoid being trapped in the Beijing campaign. Those who remain fear being arrested.
“Before, we had a lot of hope and anticipation. Now it feels like our hands and feet are tied, ”said Zoe Chow, an elected representative of the district who represented the working-class neighborhood of Sham Shui Po since 2015 before stepping down in July. “We have to think very seriously about what to do next, because we feel like everything we do is considered wrong.”
By targeting opposition figures in local councils, the authorities are effectively burying the last vestige of democracy in Hong Kong. Dozens of politicians are in prison and risk of life sentences on national security charges. Apple Daily, a leading pro-democracy newspaper, has been forced to close after the arrest of its founder and its main editors. Hong Kong’s largest teachers’ union and the Civil Human Rights Front, which has staged large protest marches, have both said in recent days that they will dissolve. Beijing rewrote the rules for future elections to candidates for the bar whom he considers unfair.
District councilors said they were alarmed by government plans to impose a new loyalty oath on them and reports that alleged violations could leave them imprisoned, excluded from politics or bankrupt.
District councilors are generally not in the political limelight. they manipulate unattractive tasks such as controlling pest infestations, garbage overflows and illegal parking. They help residents solve everyday problems such as paying bills or providing financial aid.
But in 2019, when the city was plagued by anti-government protests, the councils took on disproportionate political importance. Many first-time candidates campaigned on the issues raised by the protesters, although the councils have little to say on the issues of police responsibility or by universal suffrage.
After the opposition won most of the seats, Beijing ordered, as part of a sweeping national security law, that anyone in public office must pledge allegiance to the Hong Kong government and its laws. The new condition was widely seen as paving the way for the disqualification of critics of the government.
“It wasn’t until so many radicals entered district councils in the 2019 elections that the problems arose,” said Lau Siu-kai, Beijing’s senior adviser on Hong Kong affairs.
Beijing said only patriots are allowed to rule the city. He applied vague definitions to what it means to break an oath of loyalty to the government. Last year, he ordered the removal of four opposition leaders in Hong Kong from the city legislature for expressing support for US sanctions against Hong Kong officials. The rest of the pro-democracy camp in the legislature then resigned in protest.
The government has not told district councilors what consequences they might incur if they fail to follow the oath, or even when they are supposed to take it. But the city’s pro-Beijing news outlets have issued reports warning that district councilors who allegedly broke the oath could be forced to reimburse two years of salary and expenses. They also cited officials warning that district councilors who posted protest slogans in their offices could be targeted.
Michael Mo, district councilor for the satellite town of Tuen Mun, said he resigned to avoid the oath and the risk of being charged with disloyalty. He said he believed such an allegation could later become the basis for a national security investigation; in July he fled to London.
“It’s scary,” he said. “It’s like they’re trying to trap you.”
The exodus also follows months of tension with city officials and pro-Beijing politicians. Many Democrats wanted to use their platforms as district advisers to lobby the government on political issues. When filing complaints about police conduct, for example, local officials sometimes canceled meetings or withdrew.
Some pro-government district council members criticized the approach of opposition representatives as unproductive.
Lam Kong-kwan, one of the two establishment representatives on Sha Tin District Council, pointed to a statement opposing the National Security Law that was approved last year by the 17 councils of Sha Tin. district controlled by the pro-democracy camp, calling it a distraction.
“They always say they reflect the will of the people. But what does the will of the people mean? Mr. Lam added. “The people are not telling you to oppose the government or the central authorities. “
But many pro-democracy district council members say the government is unwilling to work with opposition politicians even on civil service improvement projects.
Paul Zimmerman, a pro-democracy representative who has not resigned, said the Home Office did not allow him to approve agendas for meetings of the Southern District Council committees, even though he is now the top official after a wave of resignations.
This will delay plans for projects like a pedestrian bridge over a bay in the neighborhood, he said. He called it part of a campaign “to relieve district councils of accountability.”
The government has acknowledged that resignations have crippled some district councils, but said it has no plans to hold elections to fill vacant seats until next July.
In Sham Shui Po, a neighborhood in the northwest of the Kowloon Peninsula known for its elevator-less apartment buildings, street vendors and old temples, older residents have long relied on council members to navigate the complexities of demand for government benefits and services.
Yeung Yuk, a pro-democracy politician, resigned his post as district councilor in July, but said he would continue to help residents on a voluntary basis until the end of this month. His name can still be seen on a sign outside his office on the ground floor of a skyscraper in the Hoi Lai public housing complex, but a sheet of paper was pasted over the Chinese characters for his old title, “adviser”.
While working from his office on a recent weekday, a constant stream of residents passed through the office. Some wanted to buy cockroach poison. Others wanted to watch TV. Stacked on the tables, boxes of masks, bags of rice and bottles of tea. A poster on the wall showed the 25 members of the district council, with the photos of 20 crossed out.
“I don’t want to leave them, and they don’t want me to leave,” Yeung said, adding that he would find a part-time job in social work to support his family. Mr. Yeung, 36, covered the rent for the office space out of pocket and with donations from residents. He planned to close the office at the end of August.
Ngan Siu, a 71-year-old retiree, said she often sought Mr. Yeung’s help when she received advice from the government that she did not understand. He had helped her register for her Covid-19 vaccine appointment and receive a $ 640 expense voucher.
“The government keeps telling us to go online, but how? Ms. Siu asked. “If he didn’t help me, where would I go?” “
