“Our hands and feet are tied”: Hong Kong opposition resigns en masse

“Before, we had a lot of hope and anticipation. Now it feels like our hands and feet are tied, ”said Zoe Chow, an elected representative of the district who represented the working-class neighborhood of Sham Shui Po since 2015 before stepping down in July. “We have to think very seriously about what to do next, because we feel like everything we do is considered wrong.”

By targeting opposition figures in local councils, the authorities are effectively burying the last vestige of democracy in Hong Kong. Dozens of politicians are in prison and risk of life sentences on national security charges. Apple Daily, a leading pro-democracy newspaper, has been forced to close after the arrest of its founder and its main editors. Hong Kong’s largest teachers’ union and the Civil Human Rights Front, which has staged large protest marches, have both said in recent days that they will dissolve. Beijing rewrote the rules for future elections to candidates for the bar whom he considers unfair.

District councilors said they were alarmed by government plans to impose a new loyalty oath on them and reports that alleged violations could leave them imprisoned, excluded from politics or bankrupt.

District councilors are generally not in the political limelight. they manipulate unattractive tasks such as controlling pest infestations, garbage overflows and illegal parking. They help residents solve everyday problems such as paying bills or providing financial aid.