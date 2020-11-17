Our development priorities have shifted to the immediate task of saving lives and livelihoods.

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 17 (IPS) – Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, in remarks at the Forty-Fourth Annual Meeting of Group of 77 Foreign Ministers and China , on the thematic debate on “The global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the obstacles it poses to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the achievement of the SDGs ?? We have arrived at the agenda point where we need to take a “deepening” on the lessons learned so far in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to chart a course for the future. But the future, by its very definition, must be Relative flexibility and change will define policy making and scope for development.

According to the World Health Organization, confirmed cases of COVID-19 now exceed 44.8 million worldwide, with more than one million deaths as of October 30, 2020. The human toll of death and destruction has been staggering .

We applaud the rapidity of global collaboration in vaccine research, in particular through GAVI’s ACT-Accelerator initiative ?? The Vaccine Alliance and WHO, “with the hope that this will benefit all countries. We also note the good news of support for building manufacturing capacity, sustaining global supply chains, and plans to distribute up to 2 billion doses of vaccine by the end of 2021, once testing. initials completed – via the COVAX Installation. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the weaknesses of our public health systems, putting considerable pressure on the delivery of health care and deepening socio-economic divides. In a short time, our development priorities shifted to the immediate task of saving lives and livelihoods.

Rapid strengthening of capacities for the effective delivery of social services has become imperative, in the face of worsening inequalities, increasing gender-based violence and increasing vulnerability of children, youth and marginalized households. But we cannot give in to our main goal of eliminating poverty and inequality.

UNDESA estimates that more than 34 million people around the world will be pushed into extreme poverty this year alone. Some see this as an optimistic forecast, with the World Bank predicting that between 71 million and 100 million people will be pushed into extreme poverty this year.

One thing is certain, the development gains of the last decades and the progress made in the fight against extreme poverty have been eroded. The social cost of the COVID-19 pandemic is unfathomable or incomprehensible. Children from poor households suffer disproportionately from school closures, with limited or often no access to digital learning facilities and often deprived of school feeding initiatives.

The World Bank estimates that school closures could cause more than 7 million students to drop out of school, dramatically increasing their chances of living in poverty. Ten million more children around the world could face acute malnutrition, with the number of people facing acute food insecurity doubling in 2020 compared to 2019. Worldwide, 243 million older women and girls 15 to 49 years of age have been victims of sexual and / or physical violence perpetrated by an intimate partner in the past 12 months. This number is likely to increase as security, health and money concerns increase tensions and tensions are heightened by cramped and confined living conditions. Our policy response has evolved, first, around the need to save lives and provide essential support to households; second, to maintain financial stability and; third, by providing liquidity and other support to businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises. Estimates of the global GDP contraction in 2020 range from 3.2% to 5.2% – potentially the biggest contraction in economic activity since the Great Depression. For regions like mine, this contraction is estimated at 8.1%, with our small island developing states (SIDS) in CARICOM being the most affected, given the heavy dependence on tourism and services. In the informal sector, including the odd-job economy, up to 1.6 billion people are estimated to be at risk of losing their livelihoods, according to the ILO. Many have no access to any form of social protection, and young people are more likely to be in informal employment and, in most cases, are unemployed compared to adults.

Once again, Latin America and the Caribbean experienced a 20% contraction in employment in the second quarter of 2020 alone. Not only are our governments forced to consider shifts in policy priorities, but there are has clear signs of even greater changes on the part of our development partners. It is estimated that ten trillion dollars were spent by the developed economies of the G20 on the COVID-19 stimulus packages, during the first months of the pandemic. McKinsey and Company reports that Japan spent 117.1 trillion yen, or 21.0% of its gross domestic product.

And Germany is said to have spent 33% of its gross domestic product on COVID-19 rescue programs, compared to 5.5% for Brazil, 10% for India and 8.6% for South Africa. What is at stake is, of course, the limited political space available to the G-77 countries. The result is that the liquidity to weather this storm is sorely lacking in many of our countries. With limited room for maneuver to increase revenues, coupled with a contraction in economic activity, we have found ourselves primarily dependent on access to financial flows from IFIs. Unfortunately, this access is severely restricted for the majority of our members due to outdated classification systems. Official Development Assistance ?? APD ?? could be the surest form of financial support in our response to the pandemic and in our efforts to rebuild economic and social structures. We know that the volumes of official development assistance declined in 2018 and 2019, and the OECD has recognized that the need for concessional development finance like official development assistance is unprecedented in 2020, in response to COVID- 19.

Now more than ever, we call on our developed partners to honor their commitment to increase official development assistance flows as a percentage of gross national income. Trade as an engine of growth is particularly fragile, with UNCTAD estimating that COVID-19 could cause up to $ 50 billion in export losses in global value chains. Many of our countries are heavily dependent on remittances, which are expected to decline by 20% this year. UNCTAD also forecasts a decline in foreign direct investment of forty to fifty percent during the period 2020-2021. Taken together, these factors argue for greater international solidarity and cooperation. We must refocus our attention on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, in this Decade of Action and Achievement of Sustainable Development.

Collectively, we must redouble our efforts to eradicate poverty and inequality, address the impacts and threats of climate change, and work towards achieving the seventeen interconnected and indivisible Sustainable Development Goals. The frameworks exist. But accelerated implementation will require the necessary funding and, as always, the political will, to give meaningful effect to our aspirations.

* The Group of 77, made up of 134 members, and China, is the largest coalition of developing countries in the United Nations, currently chaired by the Republic of Guyana.

