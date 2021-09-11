Other US studies show COVID vaccines protect against serious illness

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) presented data showing that unvaccinated people are four and a half times more likely to contract COVID-19 and 11 times more likely to die from it than those fully vaccinated .

During a White House briefing on COVID-19 on Friday, CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said the data shows that “vaccination works and will protect us from serious complications of COVID-19.”

The studies looked at more than 600,000 COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in 13 states and major cities from April to mid-July.

“Looking at the cases in the past two months where the Delta variant was the predominant variant circulating in this country, those who were not vaccinated were about four and a half times more likely to contract COVID-19, more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die from the disease, ”Walensky said.

US President Joe Biden chats with students during a visit to Brookland Middle School to promote coronavirus protective measures in Washington, DC [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

While the protection remained strong against Delta, the study also confirmed an increase in milder COVID-19 infections in fully vaccinated people, which the authors said reflected “a potential decline in vaccine-induced population immunity.”

Two other US studies have also found that COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against hospitalization and death, even against the highly transmissible Delta variant, but vaccine protection appears to decrease in the elderly, especially in the over 75s. years and older.

U.S. data on hospitalizations in nine states during the period when the Delta variant was dominant also suggest that the Moderna vaccine was more effective at preventing hospitalizations in people of all ages than vaccines from Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson.

In this study of more than 32,000 visits to emergency care facilities, emergency rooms and hospitals, Moderna’s vaccine was 95% effective in preventing hospitalization, compared to 80% for Pfizer and 60% for J&J.

Another study looked specifically at the performance of mRNA vaccines – such as the Pfizer and Moderna injections – in patients at five Veterans’ Medical Centers, a racially diverse group consisting largely of older male patients with higher rates. elevated underlying disease.

Of the more than 1,000 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in this study, the researchers found that the two combined vaccines were 86.8% effective against hospitalization – even against the Delta variant. But the vaccine’s effectiveness fell to 79.8% among veterans aged 65 and over.

Amid the rapid spread of the Delta variant, millions of Americans still remain unvaccinated [Nam Y Huh/AP Photo]

In the third study, which looked at medical encounters in nine states, the vaccine’s overall effectiveness remained high at 86% against hospitalization and 82% against emergency room or emergency care visits. However, the efficacy of the vaccine against hospitalization was “considerably lower” in adults aged 75 and older, dropping to 76% – the first time a decline was seen in this data set.

The data comes a day after US President Joe Biden unveiled a six-step plan to fight the pandemic, which includes measures such as requiring some employers to impose vaccination warrants or mandatory tests, making more home coronavirus tests available over the counter and expanding the government’s free testing program.

“I don’t know of any scientist in this field who doesn’t think it makes sense to do the six things I’ve suggested,” Biden said Friday during a visit to a local school in Washington, DC.

“We have to come together. And I think the vast majority – look at the poll data – the vast majority of Americans know we have to do these things. They are tough, but necessary. We will finish them, ”he said.

According to CDC figures, about 177.4 million Americans, or 53.4% of the total population of the United States, have been fully vaccinated so far.

On average, more than 136,000 new cases are detected every day, according to the CDC, in a strong increase since early summer, when infections had declined dramatically across the country. More than 1,000 people die from the disease every day.