Oscar Pistorius’ parole process begins in South Africa

Oscar Pistorius’ trial and subsequent hearings generated enormous media interest

South African Olympic athlete Oscar Pistorius, in prison for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, ​​may soon meet his parents as part of the process leading to a proposed parole, officials say.

He is eligible for possible release after serving half of his sentence, South African media report.

But first he must participate in what is called “restorative justice”.

Pistorius shot Steenkamp in 2013 saying he mistook her for a burglar.

The 34-year-old man fired four times through a locked toilet door at his home in the capital Pretoria.

In 2014, after a trial followed around the world, he received a five-year sentence for manslaughter. But Pistorius was convicted of murder on appeal in 2015 and the sentence was later increased to 13 years and five months.

In a statement, the South African Department of Corrections said it was discussing with the Steenkamp family about a possible reunion.

Describing what must happen before parole is considered, the statement says offenders must “recognize and take responsibility for their actions.”

As part of the restorative justice process, there must be “an opportunity for the parties to reconcile or apologize”.

Steenkamps lawyer Tania Koen told state broadcaster SABC that they “want to participate in the victim-offender dialogue”.

“June [Steenkamp, Reeva’s mother] always said she forgave Oscar, but that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t pay for what he did … Barry [Steenkamp, Reeva’s father] struggles with that a bit, but it’s something he’ll have to voice when the time is right, ”Ms. Koen added.

Being eligible for parole is not the same as being entitled to it and so it is not a given that he will be released, the lawyer said.

According to the BBC’s Pumza Fihlani in Johannesburg, if released on parole, Pistorius would serve the remainder of his sentence at home and would have to report regularly to prison authorities.

The story continues

Before the murder, Pistorius had become well known as a Paralympic gold medalist. In 2012, he made history when he became the first amputee sprinter to compete in the Olympics running on prosthetic “blades”.

His legs were amputated below the knee when he was 11 months old because he was born without a fibula.

Rise and fall of Oscar Pistorius

August 2012 : Competed in the London Olympics and Paralympics, where he won a gold medal

February 2013: Kills his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

March 2014: The trial begins

September 2014: Judge finds Pistorius guilty of manslaughter

October 2014: Starts a five-year sentence

October 2015: Transferred to house arrest

December 2015: Court of Appeal changes verdict to murder

July 2016: Sentenced to six years in prison for murder

November 2017: Sentence more than doubled at 13 years and five months

Learn more about the murder trial: