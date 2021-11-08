Oscar Pistorius, Olympic runner convicted of murder, is on parole
JOHANNESBURG – Oscar Pistorius, the double amputee Olympic sprinter who made world headlines after killing his girlfriend in 2013, could be paroled soon, South African prison officials said on Monday.
Mr Pistorius shot his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, through a locked bathroom door in February 2013. He claimed that his death was an accident, and that he had fired his gun thinking that an intruder had entered his upscale home in a suburb of Pretoria.
He was convicted of manslaughter – later turned into murder – and sentenced to 15 years in prison. And on Monday, the Corrections Department said Mr Pistorius, 34, had served half of his sentence, making him automatically eligible for parole under South African law.
But first, Mr Pistorius will have to face his victim’s parents as part of the parole review process – a prospect that seemed distressed to them on Monday. The parents are “shocked and surprised” to have to consider the athlete’s freedom sooner than they expected, a family lawyer said.
At one point, Mr Pistorius was not found eligible for parole until March 2023, but his lawyer asked South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal to take into account the more than 500 days that the athlete had already served in prison after his initial conviction for manslaughter.
Mr Pistorius was first sentenced to five years in prison for that conviction in 2014, but after prosecutors challenged the verdict, the Supreme Court of Appeal replaced it with a murder finding. The trial judge increased his sentence to six years, but prosecutors appealed that too, describing the sentence as “shocking too lenient” for the murder.
In 2017, the Supreme Court of Appeal more than doubled the sentence, at 15 years, the minimum for murder in South Africa.
The prison has “wreaked havoc” on the famous athlete once nicknamed the Blade Runner, said Julian Knight, Mr Pistorius’ attorney. “When Oscar is finally paroled, I don’t think he will look like the Oscar who went to jail,” Mr. Knight said.
Mr. Pistorius, whose legs were amputated below the knees as a baby, gained world fame by competing at a high level, using prosthetic carbon fiber blades, and won several gold medals at the Paralympic Games. After a long fight with sports authorities, he won the right to compete against able-bodied athletes and competed in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, but did not win any medals.
Mr Pistorius, who is serving his sentence at the Atteridgeville Correctional Center in Pretoria, has already completed several rehabilitation programs to prepare for parole, a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections said.
He will also undergo psychological assessments and meet with a social worker and religious leader before a “victim-offender” dialogue with his victim’s parents, June and Barry Steenkamp. Only then will a parole board review his case.
The Steenkamps prepare to meet their daughter’s killer, although they may refuse to do so. Authorities have already contacted the family to begin the process.
Ms Steenkamp has publicly stated that her Christian faith compels her to forgive Mr Pistorius. Her husband has been described as not having found the same closure.
“He always said he wanted this meeting, because he has questions,” said Tania Koen, Steenkamp’s
