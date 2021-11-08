Oscar Pistorius, Olympic runner convicted of murder, is on parole

Mr. Pistorius, whose legs were amputated below the knees as a baby, gained world fame by competing at a high level, using prosthetic carbon fiber blades, and won several gold medals at the Paralympic Games. After a long fight with sports authorities, he won the right to compete against able-bodied athletes and competed in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, but did not win any medals.

Mr Pistorius, who is serving his sentence at the Atteridgeville Correctional Center in Pretoria, has already completed several rehabilitation programs to prepare for parole, a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections said.

He will also undergo psychological assessments and meet with a social worker and religious leader before a “victim-offender” dialogue with his victim’s parents, June and Barry Steenkamp. Only then will a parole board review his case.

The Steenkamps prepare to meet their daughter’s killer, although they may refuse to do so. Authorities have already contacted the family to begin the process.

Ms Steenkamp has publicly stated that her Christian faith compels her to forgive Mr Pistorius. Her husband has been described as not having found the same closure.

“He always said he wanted this meeting, because he has questions,” said Tania Koen, Steenkamp’s