Oriol Bohigas, revolutionary Spanish architect, dies at 95

MADRID – Oriol Bohigas, a Spanish architect and urban planner who helped make Barcelona, ​​his hometown, one of the main tourist destinations in the Mediterranean, died on November 30 at his home. He was 95 years old.

His death was confirmed by his son Josep Bohigas, who added that his father had suffered from Parkinson’s disease for several years.

Working for the city government of Barcelona, ​​Mr Bohigas was one of the brains behind the city’s overhaul for the 1992 Olympics, in particular the transformation of its waterfront, which had become an industrial area. abandonned.

In partnership with two other architects, Mr. Bohigas designed a new marina, which hosted the Olympic sailing competitions, as well as a public park and a village to house the athletes, known as the Olympic village. The city rehabilitated nearly three miles of the waterfront into beaches, and the area became a popular residential area after the Games ended.