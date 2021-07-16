Oregon’s biggest wildfire spreads further; new evacuations

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Firefighters rushed Friday to control a raging inferno in southeastern Oregon that stretches for miles a day in windy conditions, one of many conflagrations across the western United States that are straining resources.

Authorities ordered a new round of evacuations on Thursday, fearing the Bootleg blaze, which has already destroyed 21 homes, may merge with another blaze that has also increased explosively in dry and windy conditions.

The Bootleg Fire, the largest forest fire currently burning in the United States, has now burned down an area larger than New York City and stranded firefighters for nearly a week with irregular winds and behavior of extremely dangerous fire. At first, the blaze doubled in size almost daily and strong southerly winds Thursday afternoon once again pushed the flames rapidly north and east.

The blaze has the potential to travel 4 miles (6 kilometers) or more in an afternoon and there were concerns that it would merge with the smaller but still explosive log fire, said Rob Allen, commander of the incident for the fire. That blaze began as three smaller fires on Monday, but exploded to nearly 5,000 acres (2,000 hectares) in 24 hours and continued to grow, fanned by the same winds, Allen said.

The firefighters were all returned to safe areas on Thursday evening due to intense fire behavior and were looking ahead of the main fire for areas where they could take up a position by drawing lines of fire to stop the advance of Hell , did he declare.

Crews are monitoring the fire, nearby campgrounds “and everything in front of us to make sure the public is clear,” Allen said. He said evacuation orders were still being assessed.

The Bootleg fire affects an area north of the Oregon-California border that has been affected by extreme drought. It was 7% contained on Thursday when authorities decided to extend previous evacuation orders near Summer Lake and Paisley. The two towns are located in Lake County, a remote area of ​​lakes and wildlife sanctuaries just north of the California border with a total population of around 8,000.

It periodically generated huge columns of smoke that could be seen for miles – a sign that the fire is so intense it is creating its own weather, with erratic winds and the potential for lightning generated by the fire.

Meanwhile, a fire near the town of Paradise, Northern California, which burned down in a horrific wildfire in 2018, caused nervousness among homeowners who were just starting to return to normal after surviving. to the deadliest fire in U.S. history.

Chuck Dee and his wife, Janie, returned to Paradise in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada in California last year to rebuild a house lost in the fire. So when they woke up on Thursday and saw smoke from the new Dixie Fire, it was scary, even though it was burning away from populated areas.

“It made my wife and I nervous,” he told The Associated Press in a telephone interview.

The Dixie fire was tiny when it started on Tuesday, but by Thursday morning it had burned 9 square kilometers of brush and woodland near the Feather River Canyon area in Butte County, northeast of Paradise . He also moved to national forest land in neighboring Plumas County.

There was no lockdown and authorities kept a warning in place for residents of the tiny communities of Pulga and eastern Concow to be ready to leave.

The Dixie Fire is part of a siege of fires across the West. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, 71 large active fires and multiple complex fires have burned nearly 1,553 square miles (4,022 square kilometers) in the United States, primarily in the western states.

Extremely dry conditions and heat waves linked to climate change swept through the region, making forest fires more difficult to fight. Climate change has made the American West much hotter and drier over the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

In the Pacific Northwest, firefighters say they face conditions more typical of late summer or fall than early July.

A wildfire threatening more than 1,500 homes near Wenatchee, Wash. Reached 14 square miles (36 square kilometers) Thursday morning and was about 10 percent contained, the Department of Natural Resources said. Washington State.

About 200 firefighters were battling the Red Apple Blaze near the north-central Washington city known for its apples. The blaze also threatened apple orchards and an electrical substation, but no structures were lost, officials said.

Associated Press writer Adam Beam in Sacramento, Calif., Contributed to this report.