Oregon will require companies to check their immunization status if they allow customers to dispense with masks.
Oregon has lifted its mask mandate for people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but requires businesses, workplaces and places of worship to verify the immunization status of individuals before they enter in buildings without masks.
This statewide mandate, one of the first of its kind in the country, has raised concerns that the immunization verification process is too onerous for workers.
Mall states have lifted the mask requirements without requiring confirmation that people have been vaccinated. New York lifted its mask mandate for those vaccinated on Tuesday, although companies are allowed to enforce stricter rules. Some Republican governors, like Governor Greg Abbott of Texas, have not only lifted the mask rules, but prohibits local governments from enforcing their own. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, also a Republican, issued an executive order last month ban companies require documentation of vaccines.
The notion of relying on honor system, which some states and companies have adopted, has raised its own questions. And business groups in Oregon have expressed concerns that a warrant to verify immunization status could become – like the application of a mask – a difficult and potentially dangerous proposal for workers.
“We are seriously concerned about the advisability of requiring business owners and workers to be the performers,” said Nathaniel Brown, spokesperson for Oregon Business and Industry, which represents companies like Nike, as well as small businesses. “We’re hearing from retailers and small businesses who are concerned about putting their frontline workers in a potentially untenable position when dealing with customers.”
The Oregon Health Authority said in new guidance on Tuesday that from now on, companies would be required to continue enforcing mask requirements unless they established a policy to confirm proof of vaccination to using a map or photo before people can enter the building without masking.
Governor Kate Brown, a Democrat, said last week that Oregonians who were fully vaccinated no longer needed to wear masks in most public places except places like schools, public transportation and public transport. health care facilities.
But she was quick to note that companies would only have “the option” to lift mask requirements if they instituted verification procedures. “Some companies may prefer to just continue operating under current guidelines for the time being rather than worrying about vaccine status, and that’s fine,” she said.
A spokesperson for Fred Meyer, a Pacific Northwest grocery chain owned by Kroger, said it would continue to require customers and employees to wear masks in its stores.
New York has created the Excelsior Pass, a digital proof of Covid-19 vaccination, which will be used at some venues like Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall. Jen Psaki, press secretary to President Biden, reiterated Monday that the federal government would not issue “vaccine passports”, the development of which she said should be left to the private sector.
Charles Boyle, a spokesperson for Governor Brown, said that “Companies that do not want to implement vaccine verification can keep current health and safety measures in place, including masks and physical distances for all individuals.
Asked whether companies would face penalties for allowing customers to go without masks without checking their immunization status, Boyle said that “over the past year state agencies have imposed fines for companies that fail to comply with health and safety directives ”.
