Oregon will require companies to check their immunization status if they allow customers to dispense with masks.

Oregon has lifted its mask mandate for people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but requires businesses, workplaces and places of worship to verify the immunization status of individuals before they enter in buildings without masks.

This statewide mandate, one of the first of its kind in the country, has raised concerns that the immunization verification process is too onerous for workers.

Mall states have lifted the mask requirements without requiring confirmation that people have been vaccinated. New York lifted its mask mandate for those vaccinated on Tuesday, although companies are allowed to enforce stricter rules. Some Republican governors, like Governor Greg Abbott of Texas, have not only lifted the mask rules, but prohibits local governments from enforcing their own. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, also a Republican, issued an executive order last month ban companies require documentation of vaccines.

The notion of relying on honor system, which some states and companies have adopted, has raised its own questions. And business groups in Oregon have expressed concerns that a warrant to verify immunization status could become – like the application of a mask – a difficult and potentially dangerous proposal for workers.