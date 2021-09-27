Oregon burns trees to save them

Photograph: Oregon Department of Forestry

Peterson’s discovery was more than 20 miles from the quarantine border, too far for the spores to travel on their own. Analysis of the samples confirmed that the trees were infected with Phytophthora ramorum, but that was not the only bad news: it was a new variant of the pathogen, “North American Two” or “NA2” (Named after the continent where it was first isolated in the laboratory), which had previously only been detected in nurseries. This meant that it was a new introduction – probably also from an imported nursery plant, although this has not been confirmed – and an unpredictable new version of the organism.

For Peterson, it was shocking and above all disappointing. “The nursery industry, in particular, has invested a lot of energy in monitoring Phytophthora ramorum and preventing these outbreaks,” she says. But plant pathogens, like human viruses, are tiny, cunning, and difficult to fight. The disease “lives in the soil, and there is so much movement of plant material and soil between one place and another that this stuff happens,” says Peterson. “It’s not so surprising that it ultimately was.”

No one knows yet how NA2 will behave in a forest, although in some lab studies it appears to be more aggressive than NA1, the strain that is now prevalent. In the worst case, a more contagious strain could spread beyond the tanoak to other species, possibly even douglas and other commercially important logging trees.

Much of the management of this new battle front fell to Sarah Navarro, the Sudden Oak Death Pathologist. She and her team inspected the infected area and found that more than 146 of the 186 wild tanoaks and rhododendrons they sampled were positive. The NA2 infestation was much larger than originally thought.

They could have tried cleaning and then composting the tanoaks, but it is a slow and complicated process that leaves behind piles of logs that can be mistaken for firewood, creating opportunities for unintentional campers to accidentally carry logs. infected logs. Navarro felt she had only one real option: cut and burn. “This is not the business I got into,” says Navarro. But it’s the best tool she has to try and slow the spread.

Successful containment requires a 600-foot buffer between an infected tree and any susceptible tanoak, so treatment will ultimately cover 521 acres. This represents more than 390 football fields in the forest. The entire area will not be destroyed; In the beginning, each tanoak will be cut and sent individually into flames during a controlled burn. The process has just started, with forestry staff applying herbicide to the tanoaks to prevent infected trees from growing back. They probably won’t finish treatment until next spring. Officials have estimated that it will end up costing around $ 1.7 million.