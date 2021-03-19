Oral health should be a development priority

photo by Bekky Bekks sure Unsplash

EKITI, Nigeria, March 19 (IPS) – The mouth is a barometer of social inequalities – it reflects injustices in our society. As George cuvier, an 18th century naturalist said, “Show me your teeth, and I’ll tell you who you are.” For me, as a dentist, the mouth is like a microscope that reveals more than just tooth decay. This exposes us to a world where people do not have access to water, health, quality education and live on low incomes.

So when the FDI World Dental Federation unveils a “Be proud of your mouth” campaign to World Oral Health Day (WOHD) 2021 celebrated on March 20, it must go beyond encouraging people to adopt good oral health habits such as brushing and flossing. It should also urge countries, leaders, policy makers and communities to tackle social inequalities that affect the mouth. It begins by addressing the social determinants of oral health.

Search by World Health Organization shows that the social conditions in which people live have a great influence on their health and have linked oral health diseases to social determinants such as education, income, food, race and location.

As a rural dentist working with vulnerable and underserved communities in Nigeria, I have had first-hand experience working with children at risk for oral diseases, such as dental caries, To rentand dental fluorosis. Most of them brush their teeth every day, but they do not have access to clean water, nutritious food and dental care. Their teeth are paying the price.

Studies CA watch 70% of the Nigerian population have some form of periodontal disease and untreated cavities. That’s a whopping 140 million people, more than the entire population of the UK and France combined.

In the densely populated northwestern part of Nigeria, TO RENT, a disfiguring disease of the face often caused by malnutrition, is one of the most common oral diseases. Between 2011 and 2017, the Nigerian Center for Disease Control recorded more than 37,646 cases. It is a public health crisis for a disease with a death rate of 90%.

Yet only 15.5% of the population living in rural areas of Nigeria have access to a dental facility. There is a shortage of dental staff which is an essential component of access to oral health for vulnerable and underserved populations. In 2018, only around 850 of the 4358 registered dentists in Nigeria, work in rural areas.

One patient, a young girl I worked with, had two of her teeth removed due to a defect caused by vitamin deficiency. She comes from a village without access to clean water and her family lives on less than USD 1 a day. To complicate matters, the nearest dental facility was a two hour walk from his home. It’s more than the experience of a single girl; this is the experience of many people living in communities struggling with social inequalities.

So what is the way forward for a country like Nigeria? Clearly, innovations, a commitment of resources and a full commitment are needed to improve oral health.

The Nigerian Dental Health System is severely underfunded by the government, which currently accounts for only 0.41% of the country’s health budget. The provision of services is largely left to private markets; with health insurance that does not cover essential oral health services. It has to change.

We need the government to allocate more resources to building and equipping dental clinics in rural areas with community support to then train community health workers and dental technicians to support several there. where there is no dentist.

Transfer of tasks, an act of assigning tasks to non-specialists who have received the necessary training in communities where there is a shortage of specialists, has been a major success in the field of health for countries like Rwanda and Mozambique . Nigeria can learn from these countries.

Mobile dental clinics are another innovative way to deliver oral health services to vulnerable and underserved communities, reaching patients who live far from conventional clinics. That may not completely eliminate the access problem, but it is a start.

Educators and dental professionals should work together to develop an oral health program for primary schools that is both competent and culturally sensitive to raise awareness of oral health at an early age. They also need to ensure that we have food policies that ensure healthy eating in schools.

Some may say that it is cheaper and better for resource-constrained countries like Nigeria to improve oral health with a focus on personal responsibility for brushing, while government focuses on disease more deadly such as COVID-19, HIV, cancer, Lassa fever and tuberculosis.

Although oral disease is generally not considered to be life threatening, it is strongly associated with mortality. A recent study shows that people who suffer from poor oral health have a higher risk of cancer, heart disease and complications of COVID-19. Poor oral health is a major factor that aggravates these diseases.

I am not saying that tackling oral health inequalities is an easy task. However, these inequalities shape people’s choices and decisions. Brushing and flossing alone are not enough for a healthy mouth. By tackling inequality, we can uplift a generation of people who are proud of their mouths and productive in society.

Dr Adekemi Adeniyan is a rural dentist who breaks down barriers to oral health in underserved communities to ensure equitable access for all in Nigeria.