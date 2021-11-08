Optimizing the sustainable management of groundwater requires a systemic approach

Systems thinking offers an opportunity to understand how groundwater systems work and respond to anthropogenic influences, thereby improving its contribution to water security, according to the authors. Credit: Bigstock.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 08 (IPS) – “The systems thinking approach could contribute in an innovative way to a water-safe Southern African Development Community (SADC) region to mitigate the aggravated impacts of climate change”. This view is shared by Engineer James Sauramba, Executive Director of SADC-GMI.

Diplomatic and scientific news 2019 also indicates that while the sustainable management of water resources is the ultimate, a transdisciplinary approach that advocates the joint use of groundwater and surface water is needed.

It is well known that water is a finite resource. To meet the water demand of the ever growing population of SADC, the water community must constantly seek innovative approaches to ensure that the region is water and food secure given the worsening climate change scenarios. that are currently plunging the region and the world as a whole.

As surface water resources dwindle, millions of people are turning to groundwater as their primary source of water for agricultural, industrial and domestic use. That alone adds pressure to an already scarce resource.

Eng Sauramba says research indicates that more than 70% of the 280 million people living in the SADC region depend on groundwater as their main source of water. In most cases, especially in rural areas,

Groundwater is the only resource that saves the population to maintain their livelihoods and a total halt in their social and economic development. With such a demand placed on groundwater resources, holistic management of the resource becomes key.

Eng Sauramba continues to say that in order to achieve a water-resilient SADC region, there is an urgent need to adopt and apply holistic approaches to water resources management, from planning to implementation of interventions.

One of the key objectives of the upcoming conference is to strengthen the community of practice among groundwater practitioners and enable them to speak about this water resource, which is underground, invisible and yet indispensable. The conference will also allow participants to share emerging issues and innovations currently being used in the joint use of groundwater and surface water to address the growing impacts of climate change.

The 4th SADC Groundwater Conference highlights thinking about groundwater systems as one of the key approaches to achieving a water-resilient SADC, hence the focus of this year’s theme. The conference is divided into three sub-themes: (i) Groundwater, an integral part of the hydrological system, (ii) Communities, institutions, capacities and governance at the local level, and (iii) Harnessing the benefits of the groundwater system, Innovative interventions on groundwater infrastructure.

Topics under these three sub-themes will show how the various components of groundwater management work together in a holistic manner to achieve sustainable development of water resources.

Systems thinking offers an opportunity to understand how groundwater systems operate and respond to anthropogenic influences, thus enhancing its contribution to water security.

Applying the systems approach to water management can help us deal with the complexity of the resource and provide a structured way of thinking about the whole system rather than its parts, and the connections rather than its parts. ‘to content only.

Systemic thinking on the management of groundwater resources is accompanied by a large number of mathematical formalities to approach the systems in a rigorous way and it offers us an innovative toolbox of techniques relevant to the study of link problems, including system dynamics, integrated assessment, simulation and modeling, and many more.

The impact of severe weather events induced by climate change such as droughts and floods, and changes in rainfall patterns are starting to have visible and devastating effects on water and food security. A 2011 study, for example, found that 12 out of 16 SADC member states are directly and periodically affected by episodes of drought, increasing pressure on already declining lakes and rivers in southern Africa.

Such occurrences justify the important need to sustainably manage both groundwater and surface water jointly. In most cases, we turn to groundwater when we are already in crisis. As stewards of water in the region, we must be proactive in our planning, and the collaboration of all stakeholders is of paramount importance.

The water resources systems approach today provides an interdisciplinary scientific context for dealing with the complex practical problems of water management and forecasting the future of water resources.

Agriculture, the most important economic activity in the SADC region, derives around 20 percent of its water from groundwater – a valuable resource that often helps farmers survive dry seasons, especially in more rural areas. arid southwest.

Today more than ever, we need the right tools that can help face the challenges introduced by the growing complexity of water resources issues, the consideration of environmental impacts and the introduction of sustainability principles.

In the complex environment in which we find ourselves, the systems thinking approach promises to provide an interdisciplinary scientific context for dealing with complex practical problems of water management and prediction for the future. It also helps decision makers make better decisions for sustainable water management to support livelihoods and socio-economic development.

This opinion piece was produced by the engineer Jacques Sauramba, Executive Director of SADC-GMI and Thank you Dlamini, Communications and Knowledge Management Specialist SADC-GMI