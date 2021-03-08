World
Oprah Winfrey: Queen did not make racist comments, confirms Oprah Winfrey | World News – Times of India
LONDON: It was neither Queen Elizabeth II nor her husband, Prince Philip, who were referenced by Prince harry and Meghan markle When they revealed that members of the royal ranks had expressed concerns about the skin color of their eldest son Archie, the host of the American talk show Oprah Winfrey confirmed Monday.
As the woman who conducted the explosive CBS interview, which aired in the US on Sunday and is slated to air in the UK later on Monday, Winfrey stressed that Harry was adamant it was neither his grandmother, the Queen, nor his grandfather, who were originally comments on Archie’s Métis heritage from his mother’s side, which are seen as racist.
“He didn’t share the identity with me, but he wanted to be sure that I knew, and if I had the opportunity to share it, that it wasn’t his grandmother or grandfather who was part of it. of those conversations, ”Winfrey said.
When asked for further details on Monday, Winfrey said she “tried to get that answer on camera and off” but Harry, the Duke of Sussex, did not say who was behind ” worries and conversations about its obscurity. [Archie’s] the skin could be when he was born “.
She told “CBS This Morning” that she was shocked to hear the remarks about the skin color during the interview. “Even on the take you can hear me say, ‘whoa I can’t believe you say that now.’
When asked why she thought the couple agreed to speak to her, Winfrey said she felt “ready to do it” after being “lied to for a series of years”.
“I told my team, the most important question to answer here at the end of this show will be, ‘Why did they leave? And I think the Queen blindfold stories were very damaging to them and also hurtful because they clearly understood that there had been months and months of preparation, ”she said.
Asked by Winfrey, “have you blinded the queen?” with the announcement of his resignation, Harry replied, “No, I would never be blind to my grandmother, I have too much respect for her.”
In several clips from the three-hour interview, Meghan and Harry are seen sitting side by side as they share their experiences before deciding to step down as frontline royals last year. As Meghan shared how she was having suicidal thoughts amid extreme loneliness with the ‘institution’ of the British monarchy, Harry spoke of her hurt feelings to his father Prince Charles not taking his phone calls.
Winfrey also asked Prince Harry if any members of his family had apologized to him for the reasons he felt he had to leave.
He replied: “Unfortunately not … The feeling is that it was our decision, so the consequences are on us.”
When asked if he would have left frontline royalty if he hadn’t married Meghan, he replied: ‘No, the answer to your question is no … I was trapped myself . I didn’t see a solution. I was trapped but I didn’t know I was trapped. ”
Referring to his relationship with other members of the royal family, especially his older brother Prince William, he said that “time will hopefully heal all things”.
Meghan was asked what she hopes to achieve from the interview, to which she said she referred to her relationship with her father and a miscarriage late last year and said that ‘she hoped the message people were getting was, “Know that there is another side, knowing that life is worth living.”
“I lost my father, I lost a baby, I almost lost my name, there is the loss of identity … I’m still standing,” she said.
Snippets and revelations from the interview have dominated UK news and will continue to be the center of attention once the full interview airs in other parts of the world this week.
According to some UK media reports, all channels licensed to repeat the show have been given clear guidelines that it must be broadcast in its entirety and not be edited in any way.
As the woman who conducted the explosive CBS interview, which aired in the US on Sunday and is slated to air in the UK later on Monday, Winfrey stressed that Harry was adamant it was neither his grandmother, the Queen, nor his grandfather, who were originally comments on Archie’s Métis heritage from his mother’s side, which are seen as racist.
“He didn’t share the identity with me, but he wanted to be sure that I knew, and if I had the opportunity to share it, that it wasn’t his grandmother or grandfather who was part of it. of those conversations, ”Winfrey said.
When asked for further details on Monday, Winfrey said she “tried to get that answer on camera and off” but Harry, the Duke of Sussex, did not say who was behind ” worries and conversations about its obscurity. [Archie’s] the skin could be when he was born “.
She told “CBS This Morning” that she was shocked to hear the remarks about the skin color during the interview. “Even on the take you can hear me say, ‘whoa I can’t believe you say that now.’
When asked why she thought the couple agreed to speak to her, Winfrey said she felt “ready to do it” after being “lied to for a series of years”.
“I told my team, the most important question to answer here at the end of this show will be, ‘Why did they leave? And I think the Queen blindfold stories were very damaging to them and also hurtful because they clearly understood that there had been months and months of preparation, ”she said.
Asked by Winfrey, “have you blinded the queen?” with the announcement of his resignation, Harry replied, “No, I would never be blind to my grandmother, I have too much respect for her.”
In several clips from the three-hour interview, Meghan and Harry are seen sitting side by side as they share their experiences before deciding to step down as frontline royals last year. As Meghan shared how she was having suicidal thoughts amid extreme loneliness with the ‘institution’ of the British monarchy, Harry spoke of her hurt feelings to his father Prince Charles not taking his phone calls.
Winfrey also asked Prince Harry if any members of his family had apologized to him for the reasons he felt he had to leave.
He replied: “Unfortunately not … The feeling is that it was our decision, so the consequences are on us.”
When asked if he would have left frontline royalty if he hadn’t married Meghan, he replied: ‘No, the answer to your question is no … I was trapped myself . I didn’t see a solution. I was trapped but I didn’t know I was trapped. ”
Referring to his relationship with other members of the royal family, especially his older brother Prince William, he said that “time will hopefully heal all things”.
Meghan was asked what she hopes to achieve from the interview, to which she said she referred to her relationship with her father and a miscarriage late last year and said that ‘she hoped the message people were getting was, “Know that there is another side, knowing that life is worth living.”
“I lost my father, I lost a baby, I almost lost my name, there is the loss of identity … I’m still standing,” she said.
Snippets and revelations from the interview have dominated UK news and will continue to be the center of attention once the full interview airs in other parts of the world this week.
According to some UK media reports, all channels licensed to repeat the show have been given clear guidelines that it must be broadcast in its entirety and not be edited in any way.
Source link