Opposition REFILE-HK MPs set to officially resign in protest against ouster

HONG KONG, Nov. 12 (Reuters) – Opposition Hong Kong lawmakers, seen as representatives of moderate pro-democracy voices in the Chinese-controlled financial center, are expected to officially resign on Thursday in protest against the sacking of four of their colleagues.

Their dramatic departure removes a key avenue for dissent in Hong Kong, where Beijing’s decision to introduce sweeping national security legislation on June 30 and COVID-19 restrictions called off pro-democracy protests that began Last year.

“This is yet another example of the Chinese Communist Party trampling on what remains of democracy in Hong Kong,” Chris Patten, the city’s last British governor, said in a statement.

“Once again, (President’s) Xi Jinping’s regime has demonstrated its total hostility to democratic accountability and to those who wish to defend it.”

The Chinese parliament on Wednesday passed a resolution allowing Hong Kong authorities to expel lawmakers deemed to be a threat to national security or not showing allegiance to Hong Kong, without having to go to court.

Shortly after, the local government announced the disqualification of four members of the assembly who had previously been barred from standing for election, as authorities felt their pledge of allegiance to Hong Kong was not sincere.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the deportations violated Hong Kong’s freedoms.

US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said the move showed the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) “flagrantly violated its international commitments.”

“One Country, Two Systems is now just a fig leaf for the expanding CCP one-party dictatorship in Hong Kong,” O’Brien said.

Germany, holder of the rotating presidency of the European Union, and Australia also condemned the evictions.

The resolution highlights Beijing’s rapid expansion of its influence in the city, which has been China’s most reluctant since its return from British rule in 1997, as it encourages loyalty from all levels of power. in the Asian financial center.

The fate of the opposition has been uncertain since the government, citing risks of coronavirus, postponed the September parliamentary elections by a year, in a measure that critics said was aimed at killing the momentum of the pro-camp. democracy.

Earlier this month, police arrested eight other pro-democracy lawmakers for chaotic scuffles during a legislative meeting in May. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Michael Perry)