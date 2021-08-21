Opinion of a Daily Camera guest: guest Nicole Speer: “No one is safe until everyone is safe”

August 20 – By Nicole Speer

The UN climate report released earlier this month was austere, but perhaps not surprising to those of us who have observed the increasing frequency of wildfires and poor air quality in the Front. Range over the past two decades.

Usually my neighborhood is filled with children playing, couples walking their dogs, and people working in their gardens. Last week, an ominous silence settled in as the Flatirons disappeared behind the poisonous haze.

People who could afford to travel and whose jobs were flexible went in search of cleaner air. Those who managed chronic illnesses, had infants or young children, and were fortunate enough to have housing and office jobs, stayed indoors to minimize irritation to the lungs and eyes. The majority of people outside appeared to be those who have no shelter or who cannot stay indoors without losing their income, or those who are young enough and able to not yet suffer from the acute effects. of air pollution.

We all suffer in various ways from our unhealthy air, but as we saw last year when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak and already vulnerable populations experienced the highest death rates from the pandemic, it is the most vulnerable among us who are living the worst of this toxic air. They have no choice but to breathe it.

The climate emergency shows us the need for a fundamental change in the way we organize our social systems to care for each other and our communities on a planet in crisis. Our planet will continue to heat up until we eliminate greenhouse gas pollution. By committing now to take urgent action to build climate resilience, we can give ourselves and future generations all the benefits possible as this crisis worsens.

Climate resilience refers to the systems we have in place to help our community anticipate and absorb climate-related stressors such as forest fires, floods and poor air quality, and rebound after these events when they occur. Physical infrastructure is involved (eg flood and forest fire mitigation), but there is also a strong social component.

Social science researchers have found that communities with greater equity, inclusion, and greater investments in social infrastructure such as libraries and community centers tend to have better outcomes for residents in the face of extreme weather events. More people survive episodes of extreme heat, for example, when their neighborhoods have community centers and libraries.

These improved results are not just due to the fact that community spaces provide a place for people to go during extreme weather events. Shared spaces help us build relationships with other people who could follow us and support us in a climate disaster.

Disaster mitigation, food and energy sustainability, and housing that favors community rather than isolation are all important for climate resilience. Equally important is investing in the infrastructure that will make our community more resilient and ensure that the most vulnerable among us are protected from the climate crisis.

This is one of the reasons why national environmental organizations have started to emphasize inclusion and justice as the foundations of climate work: 21st century environmentalism demands that we stop the cycle in which the most vulnerable suffer the worst damage from environmental disasters. International organizations such as the World Health Organization have said that “no one is safe until everyone is safe” regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The same is true for the climate emergency.

Boulder has long aspired to be a national and international leader on climate. We are well positioned to show the world how to create an equitable, sustainable and resilient community in the midst of the climate crisis.

Recent climate events and the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted inequalities and shown us who is most vulnerable to the effects of the climate emergency: people of color, immigrants, LGBTQ + people, low-income workers. income, infants and children, the elderly, English- language learners, the disabled and the homeless.

It’s up to us to use this knowledge to lead our community further and faster to overcome these obstacles to climate resilience.

Dr. Nicole Speer is a neuroscientist who has studied human adaptation to new energy technologies and to mental health services and interventions. She is a candidate for Boulder City Council.