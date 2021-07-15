OPEC sees gradual recovery in oil demand as it strikes deal

OPEC’s latest forecast for oil demand matches a plan for it and its allies to increase oil supplies and cool prices that are near their highest levels in two and a half years.

OPEC forecasts a gradual recovery in demand for its crude this year and next, as the group reaches an agreement to restart production which has still been closed since the pandemic.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ supply need will continue to climb, staying well above the group’s current production and exceeding pre-virus levels by the second half of 2022. But it will experience a lull in the first quarter that could see the world market return to surplus, said the group.

“By 2022, the risks and uncertainties weigh heavily and require careful monitoring to ensure recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic,” OPEC said in its monthly report, which contained the first detailed estimates for the ‘next year.

The mixed outlook matches OPEC and its allies’ plans – yet to be ratified – to smoothly restore the vast amounts of production they still have offline in monthly installments of 400,000 barrels per day. Before this roadmap can be approved, the group must first resolve a dispute between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The two countries have made progress in resolving a dispute over what the UAE sees as an unfairly low production limit. If they manage to overcome the bitter stalemate, the coalition can proceed to restart the idle barrels.

International oil prices are trading near their highest level in two and a half years, at around $ 74 a barrel in London, as fuel consumption returns to the United States and China as lockdowns are lifted. Still, crude remains volatile amid threats from coronavirus variants, and fears OPEC’s internal shock may erode its cohesion.

The analysis released Thursday by the research department of the Vienna-based OPEC secretariat highlights why the cartel wants to act cautiously – and why Abu Dhabi’s insistence on increasing production was initially rebuffed.

OPEC predicts that global oil demand will increase by 3.3 million barrels per day in 2022 – about 3.4 percent – and exceed 100 million barrels per day in the third quarter for the first time since the emergence of the coronavirus. But before reaching that level, consumption will relapse in the first trimester, falling to 97 million per day.

Much of the rebound in demand will be met by a resumption of supplies from OPEC’s competitors. Non-OPEC production will increase next year by 2.1 million barrels per day, or 3.3%, with about a third of the growth coming from the cartel’s longtime competitor, the United States.

The organization’s demand for crude will exceed 30 million barrels per day in the second half of 2022, significantly above the 26 million pumped in June. This should allow OPEC and its partners, who have already restored around 40% of reduced production during the pandemic, to produce at near normal levels.

“The widespread stimulus measures underway and high savings rates in advanced economies are expected to release pent-up demand in the second half of 2021, which will continue into 2022,” the organization said.

Yet in the first quarter of 2022, OPEC’s crude call will decline to 26.4 million barrels per day – below the level it is likely to pump this month once the scheduled increases are made. The alliance’s tentative plan to drip the return of more barrels in the coming months is expected to further increase this surplus.

This weak spot may help explain why Riyadh is pushing for the OPEC + deal to restrict production to continue beyond its scheduled expiry in April.