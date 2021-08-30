Op-Ed: A UN peacekeeping mission could make all the difference in Afghanistan. here’s why

Taliban fighters secure the outer perimeter of Kabul airport on Sunday. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

On Monday, the United Nations Security Council is expected to consider options on how to respond to the failed West-led counterinsurgency in Afghanistan. Topping the list should be the negotiation of a large multinational UN peacekeeping mission that is not led by the West.

Such a mission is in the interests of the United States and the UN – and the Taliban. Taliban leaders want international legitimacy and need international help. They made three key promises: not to engage in revenge attacks, not to allow Afghanistan to become a haven for terrorists, and to defend the rights of women and minorities (“within the framework of the Sharia“).

The Taliban also want all Western troops to leave the territory. Non-Western multinational peace monitors at the UN could verify to the world that the Taliban are keeping their promises. Such verification could, in turn, pave the way for the normalization of relations.

The Taliban leadership is struggling to consolidate its control over its own ranks. In addition, an anti-Taliban civil war is brewing on many fronts. Multinational observers and mediators – mostly from China and majority Muslim countries – can help the Taliban consolidate less radical control.

Peacekeeping observers could also help prevent civil war by shining the spotlight on actions that violate peace and security and by mediating to defuse tensions in the region.

A large multinational observation mission could be organized by the United Nations Department of Peace Operations. The UN already has a diplomatic presence, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, which coordinates the various United Nations agencies that continue to operate in Afghanistan. For example, the World Health Organization has total staff 34 provinces and oversees 2,200 health facilities, most which remained open.

Since China shares a border with Afghanistan and has direct national security interests in preserving peace there, it could play a leadership role. China already has a 8,000-strong peacekeeping brigade. Pakistan, which also borders Afghanistan, served in leadership roles in UN peace operations for decades and has thousands of well-trained observers.

As in most United Nations peacekeeping missions, troops must come from dozens of countries, with no dominant nation, and patrol in mixed units, in order to remain impartial.

The international community must learn from its past mistakes in Libya and Iraq, when the options presented were either major military interventions or do nothing but send a few diplomats. Doing nothing has sparked and fueled civil wars not only in Libya and Iraq, but also in neighboring countries.

The implosion of Libya sent arms and extremists throughout the region, fueling conflicts in many countries, with devastating effects in Mali, Nigeria and Syria. The lack of a peace operation following the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq in 2011 led to the surprise rise of the Islamic State group and massive bloodshed in Iraq and Syria.

UN peace operations present a middle ground between the extremes of military intervention and diplomacy. Peacekeeping also has a remarkably successful track record.

UN peace operations are arguably the most efficient form of intervention. Dozens of studies have shown that when UN peacekeepers are present, belligerents are less likely to attack civilians and more likely to lay down their arms. Peace agreements are also more likely to hold.

The UN has successfully implemented complex statebuilding mandates in 11 out of 16 cases since the end of the cold war – a success rate of 68%. A monitoring mission in Afghanistan, however, would not include an ambitious statebuilding mandate because the Taliban would never accept it. More current missions are more traditional monitoring missions and have been operational for decades. Since 1991, such missions have helped bring peace and stability to Macedonia and neighboring Tajikistan, for example.

Peacekeeping operates according to a different logic from that of war. Because peacekeepers don’t take sides and don’t try to fight their way to the end, they have to rely on other means of power: diplomatic persuasion, financial incentives, and tactics. coercive other than offensive military operations, such as monitoring armed actors, and defending civilians against attack.

In Cambodia, for example, 200,000 Vietnamese soldiers could not defeat the extreme and genocidal Khmer Rouge, but a large, lightly armed United Nations peacekeeping operation allowed Cambodians to choose another path. Cambodia remains under authoritarian rule, but extremists are no longer a threat.

Peace operations are not without risks; on average, around 100 peacekeepers die each year in service. If UN observers are invited as guests – deployed with consent and promising impartiality – they are more likely to be accepted and survive.

Not all successful monitoring missions are carried out by the UN In Ukraine, for example, 1,300 unarmed observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe from 44 different countries report daily in English, Russian and Ukrainian on conflict-related events. As a result, the war in Ukraine has one of the the lowest death matters among the current civil wars.

Asking China to take the lead in a UN peace operation may be seen in some US foreign policy circles as a symbolic and geostrategic turn of events. But weighing the likelihood of huge bloodshed on the horizon against China’s support for acting through the UN to prevent violent conflict, the choice is clear. If China is ready to intervene, it must be supported.

History shows that peacekeeping missions are effective in preventing conflict, protecting civilians, and maintaining peace and security. Afghanistan and the world need such a mission now.

Lise M. Howard is Professor of Government and Foreign Service at Georgetown University and Chair of the United Nations System Academic Council.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.