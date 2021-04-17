Ontario, hit by wave of viruses, backtracking on new policing powers.

“It is now my responsibility to do what is necessary,” Ford said on Friday, adding that in addition to restricting border crossings with Manitoba and Quebec, he was also closing playgrounds, golf courses. , basketball courts with a variety of other measures. The Saturday, Mr Ford wrote on Twitter that the regulations would be amended to allow the reopening of the playing fields. Schools were closed last week for a delayed March break. But the government said on Monday that they would stay closed for in-person learning indefinitely.

The measures announced on Friday have been the subject of criticism, in particular by public health experts, the mayor of toronto and several police services, including the Toronto Police Service, which said on twitter that he “would not make random stops of people or cars”. There were also concerns that asking the police to impose such measures racial profiling.

“I know you are all fed up with Covid-19,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, urging Canadians to follow their province’s rules. “We all want to end this.”

Emergency rooms, especially in Ontario, are reaching their breaking point, as are intensive care units. In an effort to ease the pressure, children’s hospitals in Ottawa and Toronto have opened their intensive care beds to adults.

There are many factors behind the increase in numbers. Among them, the arrival of more infectious variants of the virus. An outbreak of P. 1, the variant first found in Brazil, spread throughout British Columbia and then to Alberta. Manitoba discovered its first case of the variant this week.

And the vaccination campaign took a hit: Modern is reducing shipments of its vaccine shipments to Canada and other countries, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has yet to arrive in Canada, has undergone a safety review.

Pfizer will sell in Canada an additional eight million doses of the vaccine it developed with BioNTech, half of which will arrive next month, and all of which will arrive at the end of July.