Only multilateral cooperation can put an end to harmful tax competition

SYDNEY and KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 (IPS) – US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has urged all governments to support an overall minimum corporate tax rate of at least 21%. The United States is working with other G20 countries to get other countries to end the “30-year race to lower corporate tax rates.”

Anise Chowdhury

Corporate tax is vital

For Yellen, “governments have stable tax systems that generate enough income to invest in essential public goods and respond to crises, and that all citizens share the burden of funding government equitably.”

The Biden administration has unveiled a plan for reverse Trump’s tax cuts and raising US corporate tax rates from 21% to 28%. Basically he wants to raise tax rates on corporate profits overseas – low-tax intangible global income (GILTI) – from 10.5% to at least 21%. This must be calculated country by country, including all tax havens, that is, locations with low or no tax, in order to minimize evasion.

The US Treasury is also keen to conclude an international agreement on a digital tax for web giants like Amazon and Facebook. This contrasts sharply with Trump’s threat to reprisals against countries trying to tax US-based tech giants.

The Economist estimates that over the past decade, the “big five” – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Google – have paid only 16% of their profits in taxes.

Race down

The Bretton Woods Institutions (IBW) – the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank – promoted Reaganite ‘supply side economy“From the 1980s, claiming that excessive tax rates discourage labor supply and entrepreneurship.

Jomo Kwame Sundaram

However, contrary to the claims of the promoters, most of the tax cuts have net income losses, with Trump’s cuts resulting in a deficit of US $ 275 billion, or 7.6% of previously expected revenues.

As a country ran down, offering increasingly generous tax incentives to attract investment from transnational corporations (TNCs), the average statutory corporate tax rate worldwide has fallen from 40% in 1980 to 24% in 2020.

Countries are also losing revenue as TNCs use legal loopholes to minimize tax payments, for example by abusing differences between national tax rules and bilateral double taxation agreements. They strive to ‘double non-taxation‘to avoid paying taxes in all jurisdictions.

So, 500 to 600 billion USD, or about 10 to 15% of global annual corporate tax revenue, is lost every year by TNCs shifting their profits to tax havens, using base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) accounting.

Harming developing countries

Taxation of corporate income more important for developing countries, for example, comprising 18.6% of tax revenues in Africa, 15.5% in Latin America and the Caribbean and 9.3% in OECD countries in 2017. Obviously, tax competition and the Tax evasion by TNCs harms developing countries more. As a share of GDP, sub-Saharan Africa lost the most, followed by Latin America and the Caribbean and South Asia.

Tax reforms

Governments in developing countries have undertaken reforms reducing direct income tax systems, often progressive, in favor of indirect taxes that are supposed to be neutral, but in fact regressive on consumption.

Senior staff of the IMF’s Fiscal Affairs Department advised tax labor rather than capital, considered too mobile to tax. An IMF paper itself approved complete abolition of corporate tax!

Encouraged by the World Bank now discreditedBusiness Activity Report, developing countries have competed to reduce corporate tax rates, dropping by a fifth from 1980. Therefore, low- and middle-income countries lost $ 167 billion to $ 200 billion per year, about 1 to 1.5% of GDP.

The Economist observed weak links between tax rates and investment as well as growth rates. OECD research showed that tax incentives hardly attract foreign direct investment, while IMF research found that “beggar-your-neighbor” tax competition has cost many developing countries unnecessary revenue losses.

A G20 report found that the fiscal cost of tax incentives in low-income countries “can be high, reducing opportunities for much-needed public spending … or requiring higher taxes on other activities”.

Tax evasion

The estimated annual revenue losses for rich OECD countries due to tax havens vary from 0.15% to 0.7% of GDP. Low-income countries (LICs) and even lower-middle-income countries lose relatively more corporate tax revenues than high income countries (HICs).

LICs represent some $ 200 billion of these lost revenue, usually a higher share of GDP only for HIC. This is much more than the approximately US $ 150 billion that LICs receive annually in official development assistance.

Digitization

Digitization and changing business models make it more difficult to determine the real location of economic activities. So, digitization enables BEPS, reducing income due to underreported taxable income.

As a result, in 2017, developing countries lost $ 10 billion in revenue of e-commerce compared to HIC’s loss of US $ 289 million. Least developed countries lost US $ 1.5 billion while countries in sub-Saharan Africa lost US $ 2.6 billion.

UNCTAD Trade and Development Report 2019 “The lost tax revenues of digitization are particularly high for developing countries as they are less likely to host digital businesses, but tend to be net importers of digital goods and services.”

The voice of developing countries

Supported by the G20, the OECD has been working on BEPS since 2013. The OECD BEPS initiative seek to verify the erosion of the tax base by defining a minimum corporate tax rate and tax TNCs that sell cross-border digital services. OECD and G20 countries now aim to reach consensus on both by mid-2021.

However, despite being more affected, developing countries have long been excluded from discussions of international tax standards, policy and regulatory design. The OECD Inclusive BEPS (CI) Framework now includes developing countries who agree to enforce he despite being excluded from his conception.

So, while IF developing country associates are expected to participate on an “ equal footing ”, they have no decision-making role, recalling their previous colonial status! Apparently, “on an equal footing” refers only to the application of the minimum BEPS 4 standards.

Unsurprisingly, although raised during the IF consultations, the concerns of developing countries – such as the distribution of tax rights between “ home ” and “ residence ” states, taxation of the economy informal and taking into account their different needs and circumstances – remains largely unanswered and unresolved.

With such failures involving legitimacy deficits, BEPS measures are unlikely to benefit developing countries much. It is increasingly clear that the BEPS project and the FI were Never Wanted at help developing countries.

The UN must act now

So far, the European Commission (EC) and other powerful countries have responded positively to Yellen. His proposal was also approved by the IMF and the United Nations High Level Sign for international financial accountability, transparency and integrity for the achievement of Agenda 2030 (FACTI).

Corporate tax rules currently favor rich countries where most TNCs are based, regardless of their tax domicile. Countries must work together to accelerate more inclusive, equitable and progressive multilateral tax coordination.

The OECD’s tenuous monopoly on international tax cooperation talks has so far let the world down. Creating fairer international tax arrangements requires inclusive multilateral consultations well beyond current processes. These should be led by the UN, the only forum where all countries are fairly represented.

A United Nations tax convention, with universal participation and technical support from the IMF, can help countries come together to find lasting comprehensive solutions. This must happen soon to prevent the OECD from further abusing its proprietary approach, inadvertently undermining sustainable progress.