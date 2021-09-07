“Only God will take me out of Brasilia”, says Bolsonaro defiantly

The far-right Brazilian president annoys hundreds of thousands of his supporters during mass rallies denouncing the Supreme Court.

São Paulo, Brazil – Hundreds of thousands of Brazilians rallied across the country Tuesday in support of far-right populist President Jair Bolsonaro and his ailing administration, while calling for the removal of Supreme Court justices.

Events, encouraged by Bolsonaro which then verbally upset the court in speeches at two separate gatherings, will likely exacerbate to the crisis between the executive and the judiciary which has intensified in recent months.

“Either the leader of this power goes online, or this power can go through what we don’t want,” the former army captain said during a protest in the capital Brasilia on Tuesday morning, in what was widely viewed as an unspecified threat against the court.

In recent months, the Supreme Court has authorized surveys on Bolsonaro and its allies for alleged attacks on Brazil’s democratic institutions.

“They free bandits [from prison] and stop the conservatives, ”said Carlos Alberto Juliao, 45, a hospital worker, who attended a pro-Bolsonaro protest in Sao Paulo, in court.

Amid mounting scandals, rising inflation, high unemployment and one of the world’s worst death tolls from COVID-19, Bolsonaro’s approval ratings have dropped to record stockings.

Elections are slated for October next year and opinion polls suggest Bolsonaro would lose to the former president by a large margin Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the Left Workers Party if he decides to run.

Other left-wing or center-right candidates, such as the former governor of the northeastern state of Ceara, Ciro Gomes, or the current governor of Sao Paulo Joao Doria, are also said to beat Bolsonaro in a second round, the polls suggest.

The far-right leader, however, hinted that he would refuse to accept defeat if The electronic voting system in Brazil is not changed for paper ballots, a request that has recently been defeated in Congress.

Bolsonaro insisted – without proof – that the electronic system is vulnerable to fraud, an allegation rejected by legal experts and other experts, and which critics say is part of a plan to challenge next year’s election results.

“Only God will get me out of Brasilia,” he told a crowd of 114,000 supporters on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo on Tuesday afternoon, according to local military police estimates.

Turnout, although not low, was lower than expected in Sao Paulo and Brasilia

The rallies gathered protesters wearing the canary and green colors of the Brazilian flag, some carrying banners and placards calling for “a military invention with Bolsonaro as president”.

Bolsonaro himself is a staunch supporter of the Brazilian military dictatorship of 1964-1985, in which hundreds of political opponents of the regime were murdered and thousands more tortured.

With political tensions high in Brazil, fears of violent clashes similar to the riot that broke out in United States Capitol on January 6 had climbed as the rallies approached.

Ultimately, however, the unrest was mostly limited to some Bolsonaro supporters trying to break down police barricades in the capital Brasilia before being pushed back with pepper spray.

The turnout, while not low, was also lower than expected in Sao Paulo and Brasilia.

While the president may have gotten a temporary boost after the protests by re-energizing his staunch supporters, few analysts see his re-election prospects improving.

“In the end, what matters is reality. And today’s reality is inflation, overpriced food and fuel, the energy crisis and an increase in the population living in poverty and social vulnerability, ”said Naue de Azevedo, a political scientist based in the Brazilian capital.