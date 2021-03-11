Only a small percentage of COVID-19 recovery allocated to green initiatives

Photovoltaic panels in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Of the trillions of dollars set aside for COVID-19 recovery, a small percentage has been used in green recovery initiatives according to a United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) report. Credit: Kenton X. Chance / IPS

UNITED NATIONS, March 11 (IPS) – Last year only $ 368 billion of a budget of $ 14.6 billion for COVID-19 stimulus measures in the world’s 50 largest countries took into account green stimulus initiatives, according to a report launched yesterday, March 10. .

“Are we rebuilding better?” speak Global Recovery Observatory, an initiative led by the University of Oxford’s economic recovery project (OUERP), and supported by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) was launched at a roundtable where world leaders discussed climate-friendly measures being taken to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With increasing climate instability, growing inequalities and deepening poverty around the world (World Bank, 2021), it is essential that governments rebuild better through a green and inclusive recovery,” one reads in one. part of the report.

UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen addressed the trillion budget for post-COVID-19 recovery.

“We are taking extraordinary sums out of the pockets of the future – because it is borrowed money – so don’t do this with the engine of environmental destruction,” she said.

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which also supported the report, was part of the panel and stressed the critical importance of including climate action in the development budget after the pandemic. The role of climate action is “indispensable” in the work of the IMF, she said.

“We cannot have microeconomic and financial stability without environmental and social sustainability and these are issues that we must quickly learn to integrate into economic policy,” Georgieva said.

It echoed one of the report’s main recommendations which called for greater investment in research and development (R&D) to understand the economic impacts and requirements of green initiatives.

In some cases, some of the impact may not even be seen immediately after implementation, the report notes.

“New technologies developed through such programs will be needed to meet climate commitments, especially in hard-to-reduce sectors such as heavy transport, industry and agriculture,” the report says.

In COVID-19 recovery programs, among other green initiatives, the R&D sector was awarded the lowest amount – $ 28.9 billion. According to the authors, this could be due to the time it takes to see the results of these types of investments.

This likely means that “governments seeking tangible month-wide change may prioritize different policies in the short term,” the report adds.

But UNEP’s Andersen said countries can learn from what others are doing to help shape their own approach.

She said the Observatory’s partnership with UNEP and their findings would allow countries to “check out what their neighbors are doing” and “see a menu of options”.

“Brazil is going to have different solutions for Guinea Bissau, but it’s about doing things that can lead us in the right direction,” said Andersen.

Moderator Nozipho Tshabalala said: “This is not to compare between countries, but to build momentum to look at what others are spending and the impact of that.”

Economist and Nobel Laureate Professor Joseph Stiglitz also spoke at the panel and highlighted various tools to consider: how money is allocated, how projects are designed to ensure that in designs there are concerns about inequality and the environment.

“These are not contradictory goals but complementary goals,” he said.

Georgieva, IMF, highlighted important factors the IMF needs to consider in its plans.

“In our function of looking at the health of national economies and the global economy, we need to integrate climate change,” she said.

“We take into account the global opportunities to reduce the risk of climate change in the future – like, how to reduce emissions, how to integrate this into economic development, and also take into account the opportunity for green growth”, a- she added. “How can we create more jobs and better opportunities by investing money the right way?”

She stressed that it is essential for financial sector actors to be aware of climate risks for financial stability.

“There are transitional risks if the economy moves away from carbon-intensive industries and the financial system is slow to adapt to them – it could be a huge shock,” she said.

She added that financial institutions should also be aware of the industry’s exposure to the climate crisis.

“We need to integrate climate into our capacity development; central banks and finance ministries should be better equipped to integrate sustainability into their decision-making, ”she said.

She also stressed the importance of data collection.

“We are now working to integrate carbon intensity into quarterly economic reports,” she said, adding that this is crucial information that countries need to look at as they grow to make sure this does not happen over time. detriment of climate sustainability.

Overall, panelists shared enthusiastic notes and ideas on how to move forward with financial plans for a recovery with a strong focus on climate action.

Stiglitz summed up the issue in a few words: “A stronger recovery and a green recovery are not in conflict – they are complementary policies. It is not a question of rebuilding, but of moving forward. ”