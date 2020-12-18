Online violence fueled by misinformation and political attacks seriously harms women journalists

Credit: Unsplash, via Thought Catalog.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18 (IPS) – An alarming number of female journalists are now the targets of online attacks associated with orchestrated digital disinformation campaigns. The impacts include self-censorship, loss of visibility, increased risk of physical injury, and severe mental health toll. The main authors? Anonymous trolls and political actors.

These results are among the first published in a survey conducted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the International Center of Journalists (ICFJ) on online violence against women journalists. They paint a global picture of the deep-rooted nature of gender-based abuse, harassment and sexualized attacks against women journalists, as well as the barriers to effective solutions.

The survey, which is the most comprehensive and geographically diverse survey ever undertaken on the subject online violence, was offered in five languages ​​and received responses from 714 women journalists in 113 countries. It is part of a larger study commissioned by UNESCO to examine online violence in 15 countries, with a focus on intersectional experiences and countries of the South.

The female journalists interviewed said they had been subjected to a wide range of online violence, including threats of sexual assault and physical violence, abusive language, harassing private messages, threats to damage their professional or personal reputation. , attacks on digital security, misrepresentation through manipulated images. and financial threats.

These attack methods are increasingly sophisticated and evolve with technology. They are also increasingly associated with orchestrated attacks fueled by disinformation tactics designed to silence journalists. This highlights the need for responses to online violence to also grow in technological sophistication and collaborative coordination.

here are the 12 main results of The report, published by UNESCO on the occasion of International Human Rights Day:

(1) Almost three in four women surveyed (73%) said they had been victims of online violence.

Online attacks against women journalists have been a pernicious problem for many years. Now these seem to increase considerably and uncontrollable all over the world, as our respondents illustrated.

(2) Threats of physical (25%) and sexual (18%) violence hit the female journalists interviewed.

But these threats don’t just target the targeted women – they radiate. Thirteen percent of respondents said they had received threats of violence against their loved ones.

(3) One in five women surveyed (20%) said they had been attacked or abused offline in incidents sown online.

This is particularly worrying given the emerging correlation between online attacks and murder of journalists with complete impunity. In related findings, 13% said they improved their physical security in response to online violence, and 4% said they missed their jobs due to fears the attacks would jump offline. This highlights both their sense of vulnerability and their awareness of the potential offline consequences of digital attacks.

(4) The effects of online violence on mental health were the most frequently identified consequence (26%). Twelve percent of those polled said they sought medical or psychological help because of the effects of online violence, and 11% said they took days off as a result.

Online violence against women journalists causes significant psychological harm, especially when it is prolific and enduring. But our survey also found that media employers need to do much more to support the mental health and well-being of those targeted. Only 11% of our respondents said that their employer offered them access to an assault counseling service.

(5) Almost half (48%) of women said they had been harassed by unwanted private messages.

This highlights the fact that much of online violence targeting female journalists occurs in the shadow of the internet, far from public view, where it can be even more difficult to address the issue.

(6) The historical theme most often identified in association with the increase in attacks was gender (47%), followed by politics and elections (44%), and human rights and social policy (31%).

These data underscore the function of misogyny in online violence against women journalists. It also highlights the role of political attacks on the press, linked in particular to populist politics, exacerbating threats to the security of journalism.

(7) Forty-one percent of women surveyed said they had been the target of online attacks that appeared to be linked to orchestrated disinformation campaigns.

Women journalists find themselves increasingly in the crosshairs of digital disinformation campaigns that take advantage of misogyny and other forms of hate speech to calm critical reporting.

(8) Political actors were the second most frequently cited sources (37%) of attacks and abuse after “anonymous or unknown attackers” (57%).

The role of political actors as the main sources and perpetrators of online violence against women journalists is an alarming trend confirmed by this survey. Meanwhile, the proliferation of anonymous and pseudonymous “troll” accounts complicates both the process of investigating perpetrators and efforts to hold them to account. A lack of transparency and limited responsiveness of platforms, especially those where attacks are prolific, compound this problem.

(9) Facebook was ranked as the least secure of the top five platforms or applications used by participants, with nearly double the number of respondents rating Facebook “very dangerous” compared to Twitter. It also attracted disproportionately higher incident reporting rates among respondents (39% vs. 26% for Twitter).

Given the role of Facebook and Twitter as the primary vectors of online attacks against women journalists, the levels of reporting to social media companies demonstrated by survey respondents appear to be relatively low. This likely reflects both a sense of futility frequently associated with such efforts, as well as a general reluctance of the women interviewed to raise these issues externally. In addition, the findings underscore the urgent need for large internet companies to fulfill their due diligence and tackle online violence against journalists more effectively.

(10) Only 25% of respondents reported incidents of online violence to their employers. The top responses they said they received were: no response (10%) and tips like “thicken skin” or “toughen” (9%). Two percent said they were asked what they did to provoke the attack.

Respondents demonstrated that there is a double barrier to effective action to address online violence experienced in the course of their employment: low levels of access to support systems and mechanisms for targeted journalists, and low level of awareness of the existence of measures, policies and guidelines to address the problem.

(11) The most frequently surveyed female journalists (30%) indicated that they react to the online violence they experience by censoring themselves on social media. Twenty percent described how they opted out of all online interaction and 18% specifically avoided audience engagement.

Such acts, which could be seen as defensive measures employed by women to preserve their safety, demonstrate the effectiveness of online attack tactics: they are designed to calm critical reporting, silence women and muzzle the truth. .

(12) Online violence has a significant impact on the employment and productivity of the women surveyed. In particular, 11% said they missed a job, 38% withdrew from visibility (e.g. asking to be taken off the air and retreating behind pseudonyms online), 4% quit their jobs and 2 % have even given up journalism altogether.

While some of these numbers may seem small, it is a significant indicator of how pernicious the problem is. These data also demonstrate the negative implications of online violence for gender diversity in (and across) news media.

Ultimately, the first results of this survey show that online violence against women journalists is a global phenomenon that demands urgent action. For freedom of expression to be preserved, for diversity in journalism to flourish and for access to information to be equal, women journalists must be seen and heard.

The climate of impunity around online attacks raises questions that need answers. Impunity emboldens perpetrators, demoralizes the victim, erodes the foundations of journalism, exacerbates security risks to journalism, and undermines democracy.

Based on these disturbing findings, nine recommendations for action are offered in the full report, targeting governments, social media platforms and employers in the media industry.

This story was originally published by IJNET, International Network of Journalists