Online hate becomes real-world violence in Israel-Palestine

The car of the man who was attacked and injured in Bat Yam, Israel

As a difficult ceasefire takes hold in Israel-Palestine, digital terror is not slowing down. Hate, harassment and coordination of physical violence online has spread across social media. An Israeli group that fights disinformation and hate cannot work fast enough. From its offices in Israel, FakeReporter sends online threat reports to Israeli authorities, hoping to prevent them from becoming a reality. The watchdog group of around 10 researchers, activists and online investigators who are largely volunteers dig into fake news and fake online accounts. They had previously focused on state-sponsored disinformation and were caught off guard by the growth of digital hatred in Israel. “We’re a disinformation watchdog group, so in a way we weren’t ready for this situation,” executive director Achiya Schatz told BuzzFeed News. Hate online only captures part of the ongoing violence. During the fighting, Israeli rockets killed 248 Palestinians, including 66 children. Thirteen people in Israel, including two children, were killed by rockets fired by Hamas. A ceasefire was agreed on May 21. But for FakeReporter, the conflict has made it clear that divisions within Israeli society have led to hatred and physical violence online. Their team worked whole days and long nights cataloging the violent messages, many of which are disseminated through their website. Another organization, Democratic bloc, help with research.

“Right now, our mission is to save lives,” Schatz said. Over the past two weeks, they have seen hate speech translate into violence in the streets. They monitor nearly 100 WhatsApp and Telegram channels, most of them in Hebrew. There has been violence across Israel, Schatz said, including against Jewish residents, but far-right Israeli extremists have been more organized. “The ground was ripe for such violence, because I think the tendency towards racism in Israel has been increasing for years,” Schatz said.

Palestinian children play on May 24, 2021, next to buildings heavily damaged by Israeli airstrikes earlier this month in Gaza City.

On May 12 in Bat Yam, a seaside town south of Tel Aviv, a vicious mob attacked a man. FakeReporter watched this happen on the Telegram channels they were monitoring and live on TV as the state broadcaster reported on what it was about called a lynching. The victim was on his way to spend his evening at the beach when a man looked out his car window as she was stuck in traffic and asked if he was Arab. When he said yes, he was dragged out of his car and beaten, as people screamed and filmed the incident on their phones. The father of four survived but was hospitalized and seriously injured. “I was going to the beach [for] free time. I did not know that I was going to come back like that to my children ”, the victim told Channel 12 News, one of the main news channels in Israel. “Why am I to blame?” What did I do to deserve this? Is it my fault that I was born Arab? Ori Kol, co-founder of FakeReporter, watched the scene unfold both on TV and in Telegram. “We were trying to see what they were doing, because they were uploading photos of what they had seen, uploading photos of the violence to Telegram groups.” Schatz said FakeReporter filed reports with Israel Police ahead of the attack the same day and the next, showing extremists threatening to beat people in Bat Yam. The messages the monitoring group saw were explicit: “I hereby invite you to join a mass brawl against the Arabs which will take place today at 6 pm on the promenade of Bat Yam. Bring the appropriate equipment, knives, swords, guns, stones, wooden planks, cars with bull bars, ”one said. Despite their warning, FakeReporter researchers could only watch the violence unfold. “No one was sent to the ground,” Schatz said. “And a horrible thing happened. In the days following the Israeli expulsion of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem and the storming of the al-Aqsa mosque, extremists rejoiced at the weapons and gave advice on how to pass them through Telegram and WhatsApp channels. They posted photos of knives, guns and batons, according to screenshots seen by BuzzFeed News, along with racist slurs, incitement, false information and coordination on when and where to. to meet.

Kol, who monitors some of the groups, said: “It was really a deadly atmosphere on the streets.” Right-wing influencers like Yair Netanyahu, the son of the Israeli prime minister, have inflamed tensions. With just over 130,000 followers on Twitter, a Telegram channel that added 1,500 subscribers over the past two weeks, and on a podcast, he has taken on a role in Israel similar to that played by Donald Trump Jr. in the United States: rallying his father’s supporters online and spreading hatred against their opponents. After Israeli forces bombed a 12-story building in Gaza that the Israeli military claimed to contain “Hamas military intelligence resources” (he Did not respond officials asking for evidence), destroying the offices and residences of the PA and Al Jazeera, Yair Netanyahu has stepped up his attacks on the media. (In a statement after the incident, AP mentionned there was “no indication that Hamas was in the building or active in the building.”) At May 19, he tweeted a cartoon that showed a crowd of people gathered around a water fountain, with a man holding a rocket launcher standing between them. “Sheila works with Al Jazeera and I’m with The Associated Press,” the woman said to the man with the rocket launcher. “And you?” Yair Netanyahu also retweeted reports from popular American right-wing influencers including Ben Shapiro, Dinesh D’Souza and Andy Ngo, and news outlets like Breitbart and the Federalist. “Yair Netanyahu is using his social media platform to give an independent voice to millions of conservatives in Israel who are sidelined by the Israeli establishment media, who are very biased against the right,” said a family spokesperson at BuzzFeed News. “Your article calling its supporters ‘extreme right’ is a perfect example of such media distortions in a predominantly right-wing riding. And your attempt at bashing Yair only shows why independent voices like his are needed. On May 15, the same day as the bombing of PA and Al Jazeera buildings, Yair Netanyahu tweeted a call for a protest outside the home of media official Avi Weiss. The prime minister’s son then issued flyers calling for protests outside media offices that said, “We are no longer saying anything to the anti-Zionist brainwashing of the media.” The protest was called off due to the outcry that followed, but FakeReporter noticed people sharing screenshots of Yair Netanyahu’s tweets. In at least one case, two people are video discussing whether it would be better to go to the leader’s home or to the media offices. Yair Netanyahu again called for protests against members of the media on Sunday. In recent days, members of the Israeli media have been victims of violence. Four journalists were assaulted, according to the Jerusalem Post, including one from the public broadcaster who aired the Bat Yam Criminal Harassment. “When we’re done fucking the Arabs, we’ll go fuck the media,” a message said in a Telegram conversation. Others called for the destruction of the studios and called Channel 12 “Al Jazeera in Hebrew,” a term popularized by Yair Netanyahu implying sympathy for Hamas. Yair’s posts are often fodder for Israeli far-right groups, according to Tehilla Schwartz Altshuler, head of the media reform program at the Israel Institute of Democracy, who studies Israeli social media and consults FakeReporter. “I’m worried, I’m very scared,” she told BuzzFeed News. “Because I think it’s a very delicate dog whistle and right-wing extremists and right-wing activists understand exactly the messages that appear on Twitter. They bring them to WhatsApp or Telegram and then all of a sudden they become a call to action. “ And while the attack on the building horrified international observers, he inspired extremists in Israel, supported by Yair Netanyahu’s tweets, which they captured and disseminated. “His main contribution that we have seen to these Telegram groups has been in the last few days when right-wingers of these groups have really started to point fingers at the media for what they see as unpatriotic and treacherous. [behavior]Kol said. The personal phone number of prominent journalist and Channel 12 presenter, Dana Weiss, was posted on the groups alongside messages like “congratulate her on a job well done,” according to Kol. Other texts call her a “Jihad spokesperson” and circulate poorly photoshopped images of her wearing a hijab. As a result, she received dozens of violent threats, including death threats. Kol has repeatedly seen online hatred lead to offline violence.

