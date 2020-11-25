Online attacks on female journalists are increasingly spreading in the ‘real world’ new research

A journalist from Radio Bundelkhand in India conducts an interview. Credit: Stella Paul / IPS

November 25 (IPS) – The insidious problem of online violence Against Women Journalists is increasingly spreading offline with life-threatening consequences, a new global investigation suggests.

Almost three quarters (73%) of the women questioned in our survey ?? taken by 1210 international media professionals ?? said they were victims of online abuse, harassment, threats and attacks. And 20% of the women surveyed said they had been the target of abuse and offline attacks that they said were linked to the online violence they had suffered. The investigation, which ended this month, was carried out by the International Center of Journalists (ICFJ) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Online violence is the new front line in journalism security ?? and it is particularly dangerous for women. In the digital environment, we have seen an exponential increase in attacks against women journalists in the course of their work, especially at the intersection of hate speech and disinformation. where harassment, assault and abuse are used to try to silence them.

Misogyny and online violence are a real threat to women’s participation in journalism and public communication in the digital age. It is both a real struggle for gender equality and a crisis of freedom of expression that must be taken very seriously by all involved.

Our investigation provides worrying new evidence that online violence against women journalists is jumping offline. Often associated with orchestrated attacks designed to cool critical journalism, it migrates to the physical world ?? sometimes with fatal impacts.

In 2017, the Committee to Protect Journalists reported that at least 40% of cases, the murdered journalists had received threats, including online, before being killed. In the same year, two female journalists from different sides of the world were murdered for their work six weeks apart: famous Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galicia and prominent Indian journalist Gauri Lankesh. Both had been the target of prolific and gender-based online attacks before being killed.

Parallels between the patterns of online violence associated with the death of Caruana Galizia and that experienced by another prominent target ?? Filipino-American journalist Maria Ressa ?? were so striking that when digital attacks on Ressa escalated earlier this year, the slain journalist’s sons released a public statement expressing their fears for Ressa’s safety..

Likewise, Lankesh’s death, coupled with online violence propelled by right-wing extremism, has also drawn international attention to the risks faced by another Indian journalist who openly criticizes her government: Rana Ayyub. She has faced a massive spread of rape and death threats online, as well as false information designed to counter her critical reporting, discredit her and put her in physical danger.

The sad reality of journalism for many women. UNESCO, author provided

Pointing to the emergence of a model, Ayyub’s targeting led to five Intervention of the United Nations special rapporteurs in his defense. Their statement drew parallels with the Lankesh case and called on India’s political leaders to act to protect Ayyub, saying: “We are very concerned that the life of Rana Ayyub is at serious risk as a result of these graphic and disturbing threats. . ??

?? Shadow pandemic ??

Physical violence against women has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, in what is called the ??shadow pandemic??. At the same time, online violence against women journalists also appears to be increasing. In another global survey, conducted earlier this year by the ICFJ and the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University as part of the Journalism and Pandemic Project, 16% of women surveyed said that online abuse and harassment was “much worse than normal”.

This finding probably reflects the increasing levels of hostility and violence towards journalists seen during the pandemic ?? powered by populist and authoritarian politicians who have often doubled as peddlers of disinformation.

Online attacks often spread to the real world. UNESCO, author provided

Significantly, one in ten English-speaking respondents to the ICFJ-Tow Center Journalism and Pandemic Survey indicated that they had been abused ?? online or offline ?? by a politician or elected official during the first three months of the pandemic. Another relevant factor is that the ?? socially distanced ?? Reporting methods made necessary by the coronavirus have prompted journalists to rely more on social media channels for news gathering and public engagement. And these increasingly toxic spaces are the main catalysts viral online violence against women journalists.

Since 2016, several studies found that some female journalists are withdrawing from frontline reporting, withdrawing from online public conversations, quitting their jobs and even quitting journalism in response to their experiences of online violence. But there have also been many cases of women journalists fight back Against online violence, the refusal to retreat or be silenced, even while speaking out, has made them bigger targets.

What can be done?

We know that physical assaults on female journalists are often preceded by online threats against them. These can include threats of physical or sexual assault and murder, as well as digital security attacks designed to put them at greater risk. And such threats ?? even without being followed by physical assault ?? often involve very real psychological impacts and injuries.

So when a female journalist is threatened with online violence, it should be taken very seriously. She should benefit from both physical security support (including increased security if necessary), psychological support (including access to counseling), and triage and counseling. digital security training (including cybersecurity and privacy measures). But it should also be properly supported by its editorial managers, who must alert staff that these issues are serious and will be resolved decisively, including through legal and police intervention where appropriate.

We have to be very careful in suggesting that female journalists need to build resilience or “develop thicker skin”. in order to survive this work-related threat to their safety. They are attacked for having dared to speak. To dare to report. To do their job. It shouldn’t be for women journalists to just support it. nor would we suggest in 2020 that physical harassment or sexual assault are acceptable occupational risks for women, or risks they should take responsibility for preventing.

The solutions lie in structural changes in the information ecosystem aimed at combating online toxicity in general and in particular the exponential attacks on journalists. It will require rich and powerful social media companies assume their responsibilities by treating decisively, transparently and appropriately with disinformation and hate speech on platforms because they affect journalists.

This will likely mean that these companies have to accept their role as news publishers. In doing so, they would inherit the obligation to improve their standards of hearing curation, fact-checking and combating hate speech.

Ultimately, collaboration and cooperation that covers big tech, newsrooms, civil society organizations, research entities, policy makers, and legal and judicial communities will be needed. It is only then that concrete action wanted.

Julie posetti, Global Director of Research, International Center of Journalists (ICFJ) and Research Associate, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism (RISJ), Oxford University; Jackie Harrison, Professor of public communication, University of Sheffield, and Silvio waisbord, Director and Professor of the School of Media and Public Affairs, George Washington University

This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.