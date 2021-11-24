Ongoing pandemic pushes African children to drop out of school

Quality, safe, gender-sensitive and inclusive education for African children is increasingly out of reach, experts say. Credit: Joyce Chimbi / IPS

Nairobi, Nov 24 (IPS) – Kenya’s secondary school administration has been in the midst of a storm since schools reopened in October 2021. Since then, students have torched 35 schools and are counting, forcing the government to announce a unscheduled school break – before the scheduled closure on December 23.

Sarah Kitana, a high school teacher in Kathiani, Machokos County, told IPS that fewer students are in classrooms after a year of disruption caused by COVID-19 and the extended period of out-of-school attendance that follows. This is even more evident in rural areas.

“Those who have returned find it difficult to cope with the new rapid learning to make up for lost time. Secondary school students cover eight to thirteen subjects. Some schools ask their students to get up at 3 am to be in class at 4:30 am and end the day at 10:45 pm, ”she says.

“These are efforts to help restore some normalcy to a disrupted, restructured and shortened academic calendar. It will be necessary to wait until January 2023 for the school calendar in Kenya to return to a certain normality. “

Pre-COVID Africa and beyond, sub-Saharan Africa was already on track to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 4 to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities”. life for all ”.

In 2019, UNESCO Institute for Statistics indicated that of all regions, sub-Saharan Africa has the highest school exclusion rates, with more than a fifth of children aged 6 to 11, a third of 12 to 14 and 60% of those aged 15 to 17 were out of school.

In July 2021, Unicef announced that at least 40 percent of all school-aged children in East and Southern Africa were out of school due to COVID-19 and other pre-pandemic challenges facing the still fragile education system.

UN data shows that there are at least 15 countries with active armed conflicts in sub-Saharan Africa. Civil war, teenage pregnancies, child marriages, access problems due to disability, climate change induced displacement, economic shocks linked to COVID-19 will only increase the number of out-of-school children, says Josephat Kimathi, educator at Kenya’s Ministry of Education.

Lack of education can have lifelong repercussions. The July 2020 Save the Children forecast suggested that children, then out of school due to school closures due to a pandemic, could lose $ 10 trillion in income.

In 16 of Kenya’s 47 counties, a baseline survey conducted by Unicef found that more than 27,500 children with disabilities were out of school.

Not only has the education of an entire generation been disrupted in human history, but Kimathi says quality, safe, gender-sensitive and inclusive education for African children is increasingly out of reach. .

“By comparison, Kenya is a fairly stable country. But the fact that 1.8 million children and adolescents aged 6 to 17 are out of school. Another 700,000 small children, aged four to five, cannot access interactive early childhood opportunities to prepare them for entry into primary school says a lot about less stable nations, ”Kimathi told IPS.

One in four children in Africa lives in conflict zones. A new analysis of Save the children out of 12 countries at extreme risk of an increase in early school leaving show that apart from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Yemen, the others are African countries, including Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Chad, Niger, Mauritania, Nigeria and Senegal.

Across Africa, says Kimathi, the poorest children in rural, drought-stricken, minority and marginalized communities will suffer the most from the devastating effects of the pandemic.

Grace Gakii, a gender expert based in Nairobi, says the pandemic is already pushing more girls out of Africa’s education system. At least one million girls in Africa may never return to school, according to a 2021 report from the Mo Ibrahim Foundation.

Before COVID, nine million girls between the ages of six and 11, compared to six million boys of the same age, living in sub-Saharan Africa will never go to school, according to UNESCO.

Gakii talks about the escalating challenges in arid, semi-arid and pastoral communities to educate and retain girls in school and fears losing the gains.

The Elangata Enterit boarding school in the pastoral community of Narok South in Kenya is a perfect example of success. In 2007, the school did not have a single girl to pass the crucial and compulsory Kenya Primary Education Certificate (KCPE).

Thanks to the intervention, the number of girls enrolled in KCPE increased to 30 students in 2016 and continues to grow.

Despite 42 African countries offering free and compulsory primary education and African Union member states striving to invest at least 20 percent of their national budgets in education, ahead of COVID-19, data from UNESCO show that 100 million children were out of school in sub-Saharan Africa.

In July 2020, Save the children estimated that the “pandemic-triggered recession will leave a $ 77 billion deficit in education spending in some of the world’s poorest countries over the next 18 months.”

Kimathi says Africa will need context-specific education plans to help build resilience against shocks of an already weak education system to get back on track. She will also need money to implement the action plans. Finally, it will require proactive measures to keep children safe and systems to monitor and ensure the continent stays on course.

He commends Kenya’s efforts to accelerate the implementation of the right to education for all children.

This includes the ongoing operation “Come to School Program” targeting 16 rural counties known for out-of-school children.

This, he says, is essential for achieving SDG 4, especially in light of UNESCO’s dire predictions that 50% of children in sub-Saharan Africa will not complete secondary school by 2030.

