One year later and no justice for the victims of the protests and the coup d’état in Mali in 2020

UNITED NATIONS, April 23 (IPS) – It has been about a year since anti-government protests and the coup d’état in Mali, which killed 18 people, including a 12-year-old boy. But there has been no justice for the families of those injured and killed by defense and security forces during protests from May to August last year.

Today, April 23, Amnesty International released the findings of a report on injuries and deaths titled “Killed, Wounded and Forgotten?” Responsibility for the murders during the demonstrations and the coup d’état in Mali ”.

Following field and remote interviews with the families of the victims, representatives of civil society, journalists and members of the judiciary, he chronicled the use of lethal force by the forces armed in the towns of Kayes and Sikasso, as well as in the capital Bamako.

The army seized power in Mali after forcing President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign. It was Mali’s fourth coup since independence in 1960 and the second in a decade. His resignation follows months of opposition protests in the capital and the soldiers who orchestrated the coup have said it was done to save the country. The international community strongly denounced the eviction, with the soldiers vowing to oversee the transition to new elections and elect an interim civilian leader.

According to Amnesty International, investigations revealed that 18 people had been killed and dozens injured, despite military claims that the coup was bloodless. The organization says the lack of accountability is troubling.

“Many victims were hit or injured in the chest, sometimes in the back. Many were bystanders or people at work or at home, indicating that the security forces were not firing in self-defense or in response to an imminent threat of death or serious injury – in violation of international standards, ”he said. declared Amnesty International.

The document lists several cases of fatal shots fired by security forces, supported by testimony and statements from the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA). This included the May 6 murder of a man in Sikasso, a town in southern Mali.

“Despite this, the authorities did not investigate the use of firearms by law enforcement officials against protesters in Sikasso, leaving the families of those killed without justice, truth and redress,” the report said. .

Five days after the Sikasso incident, violent protests against the police deaths sparked further bloodshed. According to the report, an off-duty police officer shot a 17-year-old who was fleeing detention. He adds that while the officer was suspended, the teenager’s death sparked widespread protests, with angry mobs attacking police stations and government buildings. He says police fired live ammunition into the crowd, leaving a 30-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy dead.

Amnesty’s report says a lack of accountability for the police deaths sparked uprisings in other parts of Mali, adding that in the capital, the July protests which turned violent were “ heavily suppressed by the authorities, ” adding that the armed forces fired at crowds of demonstrators. , killing 4 and injuring dozens.

Although some demonstrators threw stones at the security forces, occupied public buildings and sometimes refused to comply with orders given by the police, it is clear from the cases documented by Amnesty International that most of the killings and serious injuries resulted from the use of force by the security forces, ”the report said.

Protesters took to the streets with many grievances. The parliamentary election results sparked anger, tough measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including restrictions on freedom of movement and peaceful assembly, high unemployment, security and social grievances.

However, among the spectators also became victims, including Ibrahim Traoré ‘, a 16-year-old boy, who, according to the report, was shot twice by police. His brother told Amnesty International that he had been refused a copy of Traore’s autopsy report.

The rights group says it has worked hard to make sure it can put a name and a face on the victims, so that they are not forgotten. He adds that despite progress, accountability is lacking. They say they were told that investigations into the lethal use of force by the security forces had been initiated, but at the time, in February 2021, those investigations were in the preliminary stages.

Amnesty International says it is time for accuracy and accountability. It calls on the transitional authorities to ensure impartial and rapid investigations into cases of excessive and murderous use of force by law enforcement officials, to protect freedoms of expression and assembly in accordance with international standards relating to human rights and to ensure that law enforcement authorities respect the fundamental principles of the United Nations. on the use of force and firearms by law enforcement officials.

“The Malian authorities must show their determination to fight impunity by first recognizing these killings. Victims of the illegal use of force and firearms and their families must benefit from justice, truth and all reparations, ”Amnesty International said.