One year after Wuhan, China tells a story of triumph (and without error)
In a museum in Wuhan, China, a large exhibit tells how the city’s sacrifices during a brutal 76-day lockdown led to the triumph of the coronavirus and, ultimately, rebirth.
No cost appears to have been spared for the show, which features a hologram of medical staff moving through a hospital room, heartbreaking letters from frontline health workers and a replica from a quarantine site mass, with beds, miniature Chinese flags and toothbrush cups.
But the exhibition is also striking for what is not included. There is no mention of the role of whistleblower Ai Fen, one of the first doctors to sound the alarm in Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated, or the decision made by Zhang Yongzhen, a doctor from Shanghai, to share his genome with the world against official orders.
Visitors are invited to place a virtual chrysanthemum on a martyrs wall which includes Li Wenliang, the ophthalmologist at a Wuhan hospital whose death from the virus has led to mourning across the country. But the absence of his brief biography is a crucial fact: Dr Li was reprimanded by the government for warning his colleagues about the virus from which he later died.
China has spent much of the past year trying to convey the pandemic narrative as an undisputed victory led by the ruling Communist Party. The state-run news media largely ignored the government’s missteps and presented China’s response as proof of the superiority of its authoritarian system, especially over that of the United States and China. other democracies, still struggling to contain raging outbreaks.
These efforts have taken on new urgency as the January 23 anniversary of the Wuhan lockdown draws closer. In recent weeks, the government has deployed an army of censors to cleanse the internet of critical coverage of the Wuhan epidemic. Terms such as “first birthday” and “whistleblower” have sometimes been removed from Chinese sites.
A recent propaganda directive explicitly banned coverage of the anniversary of the outbreak, according to reporters from state news outlets who were made aware of the order. Instead, propaganda agencies have released wellness videos and adulatory articles that portray Wuhan as a resurgent city, while downplaying residents’ lingering grief and anger.
The praise for Wuhan’s success is well deserved. Since the lockdown ended in April, life in the city – long known as a bustling mall where tourists flock to eat flaming sesame noodles, listen to punk music, and glimpse the mighty Yangtze River – has largely returned. to normal, as it has in most of China. While many people in countries ravaged by the virus rang the bell in 2021 alone at home, images of crowded New Year’s celebrations in Wuhan have been released to Chinese state media.
But with nationalism and public support seemingly on the rise, the assertive rebranding campaign is a sign that Chinese leaders have little interest in dwelling on the past or revisiting their mistakes. Their goal, experts say, is simple: to make sure nothing undermines the party’s triumphant narrative.
“China’s response has been described as a huge victory for the Chinese Communist Party,” said David Bandurski, co-director of the China Media Project, a research program affiliated with the University of Hong Kong. “For the Chinese leadership, history is written.”
Long wary of sensitive birthdays, Chinese authorities have released few details on how they will mark this grim occasion.
So far, the only event on the official calendar is the January 22 release of a state-backed documentary, “Days and Nights in Wuhan.” Presented as a moving tribute to the “ordinary heroes” of the city, it presents a song called “You Are So Kind” by famous Chinese actress Zhou Xun, whose soft lyrics, in the words of a state media socket, are intended to convey a “hot power”.
Recent state media coverage of Wuhan has mostly focused on booming tourism and the city’s economic recovery. A video produced by CCTV, the state broadcaster, draws on interviews with workers at one of the city’s train stations to tell a story of courage and sacrifice during the lockdown. In three days, he recorded more than 2.5 million views on Weibo, a popular social media platform.
Another widely circulated video, recently published by the state-backed Changjiang Daily newspaper, features business leaders from companies like Lenovo and Gree touting the city for its rapid recovery. “What doesn’t kill me will only make me stronger,” says the narrator, as the dramatic orchestral music swells in the background.
The officials, too, play the themes of renewal and rebirth. Wang Zhonglin, the city’s top party official, was talking Wuhan’s lofty ambitions at a December forum promoting economic development along the Yangtze River.
“Don’t slow down the efforts to become an international metropolis,” he said of Wuhan. “Rise from the ashes and regain glory.”
The boom in propaganda has been carried out in parallel with the tightening of controls on the media. A year ago, Chinese news outlets – which are sometimes less censored than usual in the early days of a crisis – released some of the most impactful briefings of the government’s slow response to the virus and the failures of the health system.
But in recent weeks, Chinese reporters say, editors have told them to avoid drawing attention to the anniversary of the lockout on social media sites. Some said they were also instructed to drop plans to question people who lost loved ones early in the outbreak.
The government underlined its message to the media last month when it condemned Zhang zhan, a 37-year-old citizen journalist who documented the ordeal in Wuhan, to four years in prison. She is the first known person to stand trial for chronicling the epidemic in China.
Censorship around the anniversary is part of an ongoing campaign to purge voices that question the official narrative. Activists were detained, and relatives of people who died from the virus are regularly harassed. A study last year, the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab found that thousands of pandemic-related keywords had been censored on WeChat, a popular messaging app; many deleted messages criticized Chinese officials.
Authorities are particularly sensitive to efforts to pay tribute to Dr Li, the Wuhan ophthalmologist whose death has sparked rare calls for free speech in China.
Several recent articles recalling Dr Li’s actions have been deleted from the Internet. At the same time, Global Times, a state-backed nationalist tabloid, has sought to reframe the legacy of the doctor, who has become a hero to many Chinese.
“Observers said that for mainland Chinese, Dr Li was not a figure representing an opposition or a confrontational force with the Chinese authorities as reported by some politicians and international media.” item Lily. “On the contrary, Dr Li was an ordinary hero with the courage to speak the truth,” Chinese observers said.
The government’s goal is to “create a state-approved version of the collective memory of the coronavirus pandemic for the public,” said Lotus Ruan, a researcher at Citizen Lab.
In the official pandemic narrative there are many heroes. But the main Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, is undoubtedly the star.
In the cavernous Wuhan Exhibition Hall, visitors are greeted with a large photo of Mr. Xi looking stern as he chairs a meeting. An almost 15-meter timeline chronicles the heroic actions Mr. Xi is said to have taken during the crisis, day after day. Throughout the show, he is described as having been a steadfast leader, controlling the outbreak almost from the start, though there is little evidence of this.
“The Chinese people have shown resilience, diligence and bravery,” the show’s concluding text reads. “And the Chinese Communist Party, as always, has put people and their lives first.”
Reports and research were provided by Keith Bradsher, Amy Chang Chien, Albee Zhang, Liu Yi and Amber Wang.
Source link