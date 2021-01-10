One year after Wuhan, China tells a story of triumph (and without error)

In a museum in Wuhan, China, a large exhibit tells how the city’s sacrifices during a brutal 76-day lockdown led to the triumph of the coronavirus and, ultimately, rebirth.

No cost appears to have been spared for the show, which features a hologram of medical staff moving through a hospital room, heartbreaking letters from frontline health workers and a replica from a quarantine site mass, with beds, miniature Chinese flags and toothbrush cups.

But the exhibition is also striking for what is not included. There is no mention of the role of whistleblower Ai Fen, one of the first doctors to sound the alarm in Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated, or the decision made by Zhang Yongzhen, a doctor from Shanghai, to share his genome with the world against official orders.

Visitors are invited to place a virtual chrysanthemum on a martyrs wall which includes Li Wenliang, the ophthalmologist at a Wuhan hospital whose death from the virus has led to mourning across the country. But the absence of his brief biography is a crucial fact: Dr Li was reprimanded by the government for warning his colleagues about the virus from which he later died.