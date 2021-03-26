One year after the Colombian coffee price thanks to the Stabilization Fund

A day in the life of a coffee grower during the harvest season. Credit: These coffee people

MEDELLIN, Colombia, March 26 (IPS) – It has been just over a year since Colombian government launch its historic price stabilization fund. With a budget of $ 64 million, the fund was designed to provide a hedge against low prices by subsidizing farmers during times when prices have fallen below production costs.

The reason for its introduction was due to the scorching period that the country’s producers went through in the second half of the last decade, when wholesale prices steadily fell below the cost of production. So the fact that the fund was launched just as COVID-19 was beginning its stranglehold on the global economy was pure fluke. But luckily, a government guaranteeing your industry just as the economy suddenly comes to a halt is pretty lucky.

However, far from the stabilization fund having to be triggered almost as soon as it is launched, in order to mitigate the fallout from COVID-19 – the past 12 months have been an exceptional year for Colombian coffee farmers. The reasons are paradoxically due in part to COVID and in part to other unforeseen circumstances.

The Coffee Price Stabilization Fund in context

Although Colombia is the world’s third largest producer of coffee, production is extremely fragmented. The traditional small family farms, known as fincas, have remained virtually intact since the birth of the industry. This resulted in more than half a million private coffee-producing fincas in the country, with around four million Colombians rely on them for their livelihoods.

Most of these fincas do not produce enough to be sold directly to buyers, so they instead sell their beans to the producers’ union, the Federacion Nacional de Cafereros de Colombia (FNC). FNC offers producers a floating internal purchase rate, determined by global wholesale prices, and then sells the products in international markets.

The problem is that the floating purchase rate offered by FNC fell below the cost of production on several occasions between 2016 and 2019, with prices falling to their lowest point. lowest in almost a decade in the 2018-19 harvest. This meant that producers were selling at a loss, and many were abandoning the industry altogether.

The internal purchasing rate since the start of the pandemic

The FNC’s floating buy rate has been trending upward since mid-2019, as the price rebound took hold after the 2018-19 crop low. However, as shown in the graph below, the buying rate exploded in March 2020, just as the pandemic took hold, with the price increasing to 1143193 COP ($ 319), an increase of 29%. compared to January 2020. And while the price has fluctuated since then, it has remained extremely buoyant.

To put this in a broader context, the value of coffee production in 2020 was $ 2.52 billion, which equates to a 25% increase over the 2019 figure of $ 2.01 billion.

The surge in prices was in part due to the complete collapse in demand for oil in March 2020. With Colombia being an oil-producing country, the Colombian peso suffered an almost 20% decline in value against the dollar. And with the FNC collecting payments from buyers in dollars, it was able to arbitrate that difference and pass much of the increased value on to producers.

To add to this, Colombia has also gained an edge over its nearby coffee-growing competitors, such as Brazil, which suffered from excessive rains and little sunlight in the first quarter of 2020, meaning the harvest of the country’s coffee was badly affected. There were also fewer Central American coffee exports due to the low availability of manual labor. All of these factors created a tight supply, both real and feared, which helped keep prices higher.

Production and export volumes

Colombia has not been completely spared from the bad weather suffered by its neighbors over the past 12 months. The delayed start of the rainy season as well as the ever-present danger of broca bettle made a bit of a dent in total production, being 4% less over one year.

However, a more notable impact has been the reduction in the volume of exports over the past 12 months, with global demand declining slightly during the pandemic. According to the FNC, Colombian coffee exports fell 8% last year, from 13.7 million 60 kg bags in 2019 to 12.5 million 60 kg bags in 2020.

In this context, the fact that the value of coffee production increased by 25% year-on-year in 2020, despite the fact that the volume of exports fell by 8%, shows how significant this price increase has been. for smallholders in the country.

Look ahead

Despite the historically high FNC buy rate, that’s no reason for producers to get complacent. A unique set of circumstances unique in a generation conspired to push prices to new highs, and for now, at least, keep them there.

There are fears that this unexpected windfall for growers may deter many from switching to higher-value specialty crops, which is a key development goal of the FNC. The shift from commercial quality to specialty involves many risks, which are compounded during a pandemic. And all the while, FNC is offering record prices for regular, commercial-grade crops.

So, while it’s impossible to predict when prices will fall below production costs, recent history tells us that we shouldn’t cancel it at any time. Add to that the unpredictability of climate change and the long-term impact of COVID which will impact markets in ways not yet anticipated.

And as for the producers themselves, there are still obstacles to their economic security in rural Colombia to consider – such as lack of connectivity and food insecurity – which means if the situation market changes in the near future. in the future, they have very little means to fall back and the price stabilization fund will be necessary. But as this new mechanism has not been tested, its ability to meet an essential security need remains to be proven.

* Based in Medellin, Colombia, Jennifer Poole spends her time traveling to remote towns and villages in search of the best specialty coffee the country has to offer. She is an international economist with experience working in North America, South America, East Africa, Southeast Asia, Europe and the Middle East. She obtained her MBA from IDRAC Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Lyon, France and leads the international business development of These Coffee People.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram