World

One year after Covid first hit, Italy faces ‘new wave’: PM – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 1 hour ago
0 18 Less than a minute

ROME: Italy faces “a new wave“coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Mario draghi said on Friday as his government prepared to tighten restrictions across much of the country.
“More than a year after the start of the health emergency, we are unfortunately facing a new wave of infections,” he said during a visit to a new vaccination center in RomeFiumicino Airport.

Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 1 hour ago
0 18 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Australian minister settles libel claim over ‘lying cow’ remark

31 mins ago

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen step up drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago

Peace and security in armed conflict means the presence of food and the absence of gunfire

3 hours ago

Women will not achieve parity at the top of power for another 130 years, UN predicts

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button