One year after Covid first hit, Italy faces ‘new wave’: PM – Times of India
ROME: Italy faces “a new wave“coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Mario draghi said on Friday as his government prepared to tighten restrictions across much of the country.
“More than a year after the start of the health emergency, we are unfortunately facing a new wave of infections,” he said during a visit to a new vaccination center in RomeFiumicino Airport.
