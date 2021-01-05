“One of the nicest people you have ever met”: she escaped the Shoah but not the pandemic

Malvina Shabes, nicknamed “Visia” by friends, was only 10 years old when her parents and nanny fled their native Poland to Siberia. It was 1939, and the Nazis had just invaded. The family made it out alive, to find themselves in work camps in Siberia. Malvina passed away in Toronto on November 10, 2020, while coronavirus blazed in his retirement home. She was 93 years old. Despite the terror of her youth, “she was probably one of the nicest people you have ever met,” her son Jeff Shabes told BuzzFeed News. “She was always worried about everyone except herself. Obviously, she has lived an extraordinary life. Mother of two sons and friend for many, she has never hesitated to tell her story. “She was rare in the sense that she was ready to talk about life in Siberia and what life was like during the war,” Jeff said. Born in Krakow, Poland, in 1929, she and her family escaped the Nazis “by a miracle,” her son said. In her stories, Malvina painted a grim picture of the Soviet Union. As a result of the non-aggression pact between Germany and Russia, hundreds of thousands of Poles were deported to Siberia and other areas of the USSR as sparsely populated as they were freezing. Like other Polish men, his father had to work in a labor camp in conditions that many of his compatriots did not survive. The family had a small apartment with “minimal heat,” she told her son, and there was often not enough food. Malvina had to go to a Russian language school; it was a language she didn’t understand, even though she eventually learned it and “got used to it a bit,” Jeff said. When she met Joseph Shabes, she rejected him because he was eight years her senior. She got to know him through her father; both men were determined to resist the Soviet regime. “They were sort of prisoners, in a cowardly way,” her son recalls. Over time, Malvina and Joseph fell in love. They were married for 63 years after her death.

Courtesy of Jeff Shabes

Malvina and Joseph Shabes

Siberia never felt like a place for the family to settle. So, after the war, Malvina and her husband – whom she had not yet married – traveled between Poland and Germany. Because the lovers were Jewish refugees, a cousin in Canada was able to bring them to the country. Malvina’s husband went first, as she, then 18, waited to follow him and marry him. As a new immigrant to Canada in the late 1940s, Malvina once again found herself learning a new language in a new place, but this time in a country she has come to love. Moving to Toronto, Joseph ran a printing company, while Malvina worked at Simpsons, a department store bought by the Hudson’s Bay chain in 1978. She rose through the ranks to become secretary to the manager, post of which she was proud. She took a break from her job after the birth of her first son, Jeff. Initially, she returned to her part-time job, but quit completely after having a miscarriage. Jeff still remembers that time; he kept her company as she recovered. “I didn’t understand why she was in bed, but I made sandwiches for her and we watched soap operas,” he said. Most of all, Malvina is remembered for the community she built in Canada, making friends wherever she went. Over the years, she was a determined matriarch, even as she cared for her husband and mother before they died.