One killed, six injured in China quakes: State media – Times of India
BEIJING: One person is dead and six others injured after two earthquakes hit southwestern China on Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
The quakes struck a sparsely populated area in Sichuan province around 5pm local time, the country’s earthquake agency reported, adding that rescue efforts were ongoing.
