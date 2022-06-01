World

One killed, six injured in China quakes: State media – Times of India

BEIJING: One person is dead and six others injured after two earthquakes hit southwestern China on Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
The quakes struck a sparsely populated area in Sichuan province around 5pm local time, the country’s earthquake agency reported, adding that rescue efforts were ongoing.




