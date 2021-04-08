One killed, four seriously injured in Texas shooting

The suspect is said to be an employee of the cabinet in Bryant, Texas, where the shooting took place.

Several people were shot dead at a firm firm in Bryan, Texas on Thursday, and police say one victim has died and four others are hospitalized in critical condition.

The attacker, who is said to be an employee, is now in custody, reports KBTX-TV.

BREAKING: Bryan Police say a suspect is in custody for the masa shooting in the Kent Moore Cabinets. He is believed to be an employee of the company. No reason. I don’t know if he was alone. pic.twitter.com/sJEIG5XupH – Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) April 8, 2021

Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said officers from his department responded to reports of a shooting at 2:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. GMT) and found “several victims” in Kent Moore cabinets.

James said six ambulance vehicles were dispatched to the scene and the injured were taken to hospital.

Bryan Police Department and local first responders responded to a shooting attack in 350 Stone City. Officers at the scene found several casualties. All the victims were transported to local hospitals. The suspect is still at large. It is still an active investigation. – Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 8, 2021

Company employees were being questioned, James said, and witnesses had identified a suspect. Police were looking for the alleged shooter, he said, but he could not describe this person.

“On this site, when law enforcement appeared, it was already over,” said James.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives sent officers and dogs to the scene of the shooting, spokesman Deon Washington said. He could not provide more details on what happened and said: “This is a situation which is evolving quite rapidly.

.@Tfhou is en route and responds with special agents and a K-9. Please direct all inquiries to @BryanPolice https://t.co/5Hu5r3WONu – ATF Houston (@ATFHou) April 8, 2021

Police asked people to stay away from the business.

Bryan is approximately 160 km (100 miles) northwest of Houston.

The latest shootings come amid a series of recent mass shootings in the United States. On Thursday, authorities said a gunman in South Carolina killed five people, including a prominent doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren before committing suicide.

Last month an armed man killed 10 people in a supermarket in Boulder Colorado. And on March 17, a gunman opened fire on three massage parlors in Georgia, killing eight people.