One Good Thing: Hong Kong’s street fridge keeps giving

HONG KONG (AP) – Most people heading to Woosung Street in Jordan’s Old School District of Hong Kong visit its popular restaurants serving everything from curries to seafood. Others may head to an insulated refrigerator, painted blue, with a sign saying, “Give what you can give, take what you need to take.”

The door to the refrigerator sitting outside a hockey academy opens to reveal it’s crammed with packets of instant noodles, cookies, cans, and even socks and napkins for anyone who wants to. need.

Ahmen Khan, founder of a sports foundation on the same street, said he was inspired to create a community refrigerator after seeing a movie about others doing the same. He found the refrigerator at a nearby garbage collection point and painted it blue.

“It’s like a dignity, that when you come home you open your fridge to get food,” Khan said. “So I want people to feel like this. Even though it’s a street, it’s their community, it’s their home, so they can just open it up and then put food there and collect the food.

Khan’s Blue Refrigerator Project has gone viral on social media, and people have moved on to leave food inside.

Janet Yeung recently pulled up with a plastic bag full of cookies, instant noodles and snacks. She stacked them neatly inside.

“I think doing good deeds doesn’t have to be on a large scale,” Yeung said. “One small act can already show our kindness and contribute to this world.”

A resident who would only identify as Yeung (no connection to Janet Yeung) is one of the people benefiting from the blue refrigerator, occasionally using food or even masks left by donors.

“Those who really need it can take things out of the refrigerator whenever they want without any hassle, because the refrigerator is available 24 hours a day,” he said.

Associated Press writer Zen Soo contributed to this report.

