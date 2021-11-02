Once climate leader, Brazil fails in Glasgow

Yet Mr Bolsonaro’s absence flies in the face of the argument that Brazil is backing down, said Natalie Unterstell, president of the Talanoa Institute, a climate policy think tank.

“It’s a big contradiction,” she said. “When he should confirm that he wants to be more ambitious on climate issues, he is not present.”

Environmentalists and political opponents in Brazil were quick to dig holes in the announcements. The green growth plan lacked details to make it credible, they said, and the emissions commitments included an important caveat, revealed by examining the technical aspects of the proposal.

In 2015, under the Paris Agreement, Brazil promised to reduce its carbon emissions by 43%. Today, it has pledged to reduce its emissions by 50 percent. But what looks like an improvement isn’t, experts say. The base number used for the calculation in both cases – Brazil’s emissions in 2005 – has been adjusted since the first commitment. So each engagement translates into roughly the same amount of carbon dioxide reduction, about 1.2 gigatons.

“This is an old new commitment,” said Marcelo Ramos, representative of the state of Amazonas and vice president of the lower house of Brazil. “Once again, Brazil is not showing ambition.

Then there is the issue of Brazil’s record. By law, the country was supposed to have already started cutting emissions. Instead, the broadcasts reached levels not seen since 2006, making it one of the few countries where emissions have increased during the pandemic.

The increase is largely due to a surge in deforestation. From August 2020 to July 2021, the Brazilian part of the Amazon lost 4,200 square miles of tree cover, according to the latest figures published by the National Institute for Space Research. If Brazil had honored its previous commitments on deforestation, the rate would be about a third of what it is now.