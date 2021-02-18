World
Once a two-country race, Mars missions are now on the radar of multiple nations – Times of India
NEW DELHI: From flyovers to orbiters and landers, more than 40 missions have been launched on Mars to explore different aspects of the red planet which has long titled the imagination of astronomers and space explorers.
The recent detection of methane plumes in the northern hemisphere of Mars is of great interest due to its potential biological origin, although other explanations are also possible. This is what arouses a lot of interest in the planet.
Methane (CH4) is an organic molecule present in gaseous form in the earth’s atmosphere. Over 90% of the methane on Earth is produced by living organisms.
February has been an important month for Mars, as missions to the planet from the United States, China, and the United Arab Emirates are at different stages this month.
As NASA is preparing for the landing of its rover – the “ Perseverance ” – in the crater of Jezero, a place that planets believe could be ideal for finding preserved signs of life from billions of years ago years, if ever life does occur on Mars, eight countries have undertaken missions to explore the planet.
The Chinese Tianwen 1 mission was launched on July 23, 2020. After a seven-month journey, it arrived in Martian orbit on February 10. The lander is expected to land somewhere in the Utopia Planitia region, currently scheduled for May 2021.
The UAE’s ‘Hope’ mission also entered the Mars Orbit earlier this month. It is also the UAE’s first interplanetary mission.
Just like exploring the Moon, the then USSR was the first to send a mission to Mars. According to European Space Agency (ESA) database, Marsnik 1 was launched on October 10, 1960. Overflown mission, it did not reach Earth orbit.
From 1960 to 62, the USSR launched five missions to Mars – Marsnik 1, Marsnik 2, Sputnik 22, Mars 1 and Sputnik 24.
It was on November 5, 1964 that the United States launched the “Mariner 3”. A flyover mission, the launcher’s shroud failed to drop the weapons.
At the height of the Cold War in the 1960s, the two superpowers competed fiercely in this area. From 1960 to 1969, the two countries launched 12 missions to Mars, four by the United States and eight by the USSR.
The two countries launched nearly 25 missions from 1960 to 1989.
It was not until July 3, 1998 that a new entrant launched a Mars exploration mission, when Japan launched the “Nozomi” mission. It failed to enter orbit and flew over Mars on December 14, 2003 at a distance of 1000 km. No data was returned.
In 2003, the European Space Agency and the British Space Agency embarked on a mission to Mars. Launched in June 2003, a ‘Beagle The 2 ‘lander was transported to Mars by the’ Mars Express orbiter ‘.
The orbiter and lander arrived on December 25, 2003. Beagle 2 was successfully released but no further contact was made and the lander was declared lost.
In January 2015, the British Space Agency announced that the lander had been identified on images of NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The images appeared to show the lander partially deployed on the surface.
The past decade has seen China make rapid advances in space exploration. The joint launch of the Russian Phobos lander and the sample return mission and Yinghuo-1, a Chinese orbiter from Mars, took place on November 8, 2011.
“The Phobos-Grunt / Yinghuo-1 spacecraft did not perform its intended burn to begin its path to Mars and was unable to leave Earth orbit. It re-entered Earth’s atmosphere on January 15, 2012, NASA’s Mars Mission Database reported.
India is one of the few countries to have successfully completed a mission to Mars on its first attempt.
The Orbiter’s Mission to Mars (MOM) was launched on November 23, 2013. Considered one of the cheapest missions to Mars – at around $ 74 million – the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the trip to Mars was cheaper than a car ride.
