World

On the scene: needle pecking in the UK

Photo of usama usama Send an email 3 hours ago
0 8 Less than a minute

On the scene: needle pecking in the UK

Megan SpeciaReporting from Nottingham, England

The number of “needle point” reports is low, but some lawmakers are calling for a nationwide police review to assess what’s going on.

Nottingham Police said some women who said they had been injected had effects “consistent with a substance being administered”. Police have so far said none of those who said they were injected have been assaulted, but fear is that it could happen.

The reports come amid growing anger over several high-profile cases of violence against women.


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 3 hours ago
0 8 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Saudi Arabia, leading oil exporter, promises zero carbon emissions by 2060

35 mins ago

Roadside bombing targets Taliban, killing Afghan civilians

3 hours ago

Climate summit will be fueled by cooking oil

6 hours ago

More clashes as banned TLP continues to protest in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button