On the scene: needle pecking in the UK

Megan SpeciaReporting from Nottingham, England

The number of “needle point” reports is low, but some lawmakers are calling for a nationwide police review to assess what’s going on.



Nottingham Police said some women who said they had been injected had effects “consistent with a substance being administered”. Police have so far said none of those who said they were injected have been assaulted, but fear is that it could happen.

The reports come amid growing anger over several high-profile cases of violence against women.