On the rich and famous “cockroaches” and tax evasion

The rich, famous and infamous people who evade paying taxes are a lot like cockroaches – they can be lightning fast and prefer to move around in the dark.

Apparently, the list of thugs of rich, famous and infamous people who don’t pay taxes includes fugitives, crooks, murderers, as well as kings, prime ministers, presidents, former prime ministers or presidents, prominent actors, models, sports stars and, of course, a host of arrogant multimillionaires and billionaires.

Fairly diverse, although the content, the company, eh?

The rich, famous and infamous are shown how and where to avoid paying taxes by other quick cockroach collaborators who also, unsurprisingly, prefer to roam in the dark.

These enthusiastic facilitators are known – to put it mildly – as lawyers, bankers and accountants. The rich, famous and infamous pay a lot of money to lawyers, bankers and accountants to find ways to hide their wealth in dark places so that they can pay little or no tax.

The Byzantine ploys that lawyers, bankers, and accountants propose to hide their clients’ wealth from the taxman or the taxman’s wife are largely legal because politicians in a hurry write “laws” to establish “havens” from the tax authorities. familiar way and no. so familiar capitals to make sure their loyal customers – unlike you and me – don’t pay taxes.

The rich, famous and infamous and their army of accomplices believe – after the nanosecond they spend reflecting on the plight of workers and the rapidly evaporating “common good” – that we are fooled. They make fun of us. They demean us.

They laugh at and belittle us especially when a fool writes or says that “everyone must pay their fair share”. They know that this never happened and that it is unlikely to happen because there will always be one set of “rules” for the rich, famous and infamous, and another set of “rules” for anonymous scammers and taxpayers.

Yet every now and then reporters put their keen gloves on a plethora of financial documents that reveal what the rich, famous and infamous – with a little help from their scheming stable of fellow lawyers, bankers and accountants – have done lately. in the dark.

In early October, an irritated conspirator or co-conspirators – with that rare thing called a conscience – managed to leak another batch of “secret” documents to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) who detailed how the rich, famous and infamous went about hiding their millions and billions in new ways and stations.

When reporters turn on the lights every now and then, cockroaches – metaphorically speaking – have to scurry out into the dark, as cockroaches are likely to.

Like their money, they hide (briefly) and trot, instead, a loyal lawyer or “spokesperson” to say any of the following to defend the storage of their loot in the usual tax “shelters” in the Caribbean, Europe or, more recently, a lot of nice American states like South Dakota for tax-free detention.

Our client didn’t do anything illegal (True). Like a good law-abiding citizen, they simply followed the existing rules (Also, unfortunately, true).

Our client had to do what he did with his money to protect his privacy (This is not true). The real crime is how these shady reporters violated the sacred privacy of our clients (somehow true, but in the “public interest”). Our client didn’t know what their lawyers were doing with their money, but, anyway, everything is legal (not true and true, respectively).

This time around, dozens of reporters – sifting through the data like prospectors for gold nuggets – dubbed the treasure of leaked files the “Pandora Papers.”

The allusion to “Pandora” was intended, I suppose, to compare the fact that reporters dig through confidential information to opening a Pandora’s box to reveal the truth.

The consortium revealed to readers, viewers and listeners “the inner workings of an underground economy that benefits the rich and the well-connected at the expense of everyone else.”

It is simple, clear and certainly precise.

The ICIJ should be applauded for devoting time, energy and resources to naming names and discovering how and where the rich, famous and infamous make their fortunes with the always pleasant help of a global gallery of banks. and reputable or poorly reputable law firms – take your pick.

But here’s the big deal with the ICIJ’s “unprecedented” revelations. These revelations are not at all “unprecedented”.

In 2015, the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung got its hands on a huge cache of private financial records and shared it with the ICIJ. After a year-long investigation, they released the so-called Panama Papers which laid bare the same spiderweb-like international network of banks and law firms that allowed the rich, famous and infamous to keep much, if not all, of their money. and luxury properties sheltered from the soft tentacles of the tax authorities.

Of course, the Panama Papers disclosures made a lot of headlines and sparked outrage and protests denouncing the unfairness of it all. A few governments have hired more bureaucrats to try to find and recover a fraction of the estimated $ 11.2 trillion in hidden money. A pair of minnows in Malta and the United States have been charged with tax evasion. And two Pollyannaish Democrats have sponsored a bill in the US Congress – optimistically labeled the “Stop Tax Haven Abuse Act” – where he will, no doubt, die a quick and convincing death.

Meanwhile, the rich, famous and infamous continue to leap down the golden road like happy, lollipop-sucking children, knowing that beyond a temporary embarrassment, they enjoy lifelong immunity from any tangible consequences. of their obscene greed and selfishness.

As Alex Cobham, economist and chief executive of the Tax Justice Network, told UK newspaper The Guardian, focusing on disregarding top tax evaders misses the most pressing point.

“Few have played a role in transforming the global tax system into an ATM for the super-rich. This honor goes to the professional facilitators – banks, law firms and accountants – and the countries that facilitate them, ”said Cobham.

Anyway, five years after the Panama Papers, the Pandora Papers are proof that instead of making the rich, famous and infamous suspicious or even the least worried, the lucrative practice has, on the contrary, accelerated. in magnitude because they found other, perhaps more practical houses, to store their money. (There will likely be future presentations.)

Link this shameful, state-sanctioned tax evasion racket with the accelerating, state-sanctioned chasm between the ultra-rich and the rest of us – where the world’s wealth is accumulated by a handful recognizable names – and perilous political reverberations are plain.

A parade of ‘populist’ charlatans, with their distinct, dangerous and authoritarian dispositions and combustible hyperbole, have once again emerged from the swamp of ignorance and grievance to claim that they, and they alone, can dismantle a rigged system. which they have exploited and this rewards a few at the expense of the greater number.

It’s a lie. But it’s an attractive and persuasive lie that stubbornly takes root and finds disturbing expression among the angry and alienated people who gravitate towards these incendiary opportunists who, in turn, have leveraged this seething anger and alienation to gain power and influence.

The only way to undermine populist charlatans of their appeal and power, and to seriously grapple with the now laughable myth that representative governments are made of the people, by the people, for the people, is to take action. late and radical necessary to break, finally and firmly, the dominant corporate hegemony that fuels the orgy of inequalities.

Tinkering rhetorically around the polished, palatable edges will no longer do the trick.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.